On form Omala left out of Harambee Stars squad for Russia friendly

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has named a 22-man squad for the upcoming friendly match against Russia, once again leaving out Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala.

The national football team leaves the country on Monday for the friendly match slated for October 16 in Turkey.

Omala has been in electrifying from this season and leads the Football Kenya Federation Premier League goal scoring chart with six goals.

The 21-year-old forward bagged a double in the 2-0 win over AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji derby at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Gor Mahia defender Rooney Onyango who has been in sensation form for the record champions and England-based sensation Vincent Harper who plies his trade with Exeter City have received their maiden call up to the national team

Leopards winger Clifton Miheso, midfielder Ovella Ochieng’ and Tusker custodian Brian Bwire make a return to the national team after a long absence.

Miheso missed the friendlies against South Sudan, Qatar, Iran and the Four Nations Tournament held in Mauritius in June while Ovella last played for the national team a couple of years ago.

In attack, Firat has opted for the usual faces of Masoud Juma, captain Michael Olunga, Alfred Scriven and Kakamega Homeboyz striker Moses Shumah.

Right back Daniel Anyembe has surprisingly been left out after featuring in the first team during the last three friendly matches.

Kenya lost 1-0 to South Sudan and beat Qatar 2-1 in the last Fifa international break.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire, Bryne Omondi, Patrick Matasi

Defenders

Joseph Okumu, Brian Mandela, Johnstone Omurwa, Collins Shichenje, Eric Ouma, Rooney Onyango, Daniel Sakari, Vincent Harper, Amos Nondi

Midfielders

Richard Odada, Anthony Akumu, Kenneth Muguna, Alpha Onyango, Ayub Timbe, Ovella Ochieng’ and Cliftone Miheso

Forwards