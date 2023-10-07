Rising Starlets play Angola in Fifa Under 20 World Cup qualifier

Kenya Under-20 women’s football team, Rising Starlets, hosts Angola in the first round of 2024 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifiers at the Nyayo National Stadium Saturday afternoon from 3pm.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had announced that fans would access the stadium free of charge to watch the match.

The aggregate winner of the two-leg tie will face the winner of the match between Cameroon and Botswana in the third and fourth round later in the year.

Related Odemba rallies Kenyan girls ahead of Fifa U20 World Cup qualifiers Football

The winner will automatically qualify for the 2024 Under-20 World Cup that will be held in Colombia from September 5 to September 22 next year.

The two teams have never met before. Kenya last competed in the Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifiers on October 8, 2021, against Uganda’s Junior Crested Cranes.

Starlets failed to qualify for the tournament after suffering a 10-3 aggregate defeat to Uganda. They lost 7-2 in Nairobi and 3-1 in Uganda.

Kenya under the guidance of coach Beldine Odemba who guided the senior team Harambee Starlets to qualify for the second round of Wafcon qualifiers last month, says she is equal to the task once again.

“This is like going to a war to fight for your country. We are well prepared and the girls are ready and am hopeful that we will make it up to the fifth round. I don’t have much knowledge about our opponents, but from the previous match highlights that i have gone through, they are beatable,” said Odemba in a press briefing with the media on Saturday at Nyayo.