Omalla on the double as Gor slay AFC Leopards in Mashemeji derby

Benson Omalla struck twice as champions Gor Mahia beat eternal rivals AFC Leopards 2-0 in the 97th Mashemeji derby at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Omalla scored the opener on 22 minutes after capitalising on a goalkeeping error from Levis Opiyo, before adding a second in the 56th minute to send the Green Army, that included club patron and Azimio One Kenya leader Raila Odinga, who was also in the stands, into a frenzy.

In the other Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches played on Saturday, Murang'a Seal piled more misery on bottom-placed Sofapaka after beating them 2-0 at St Sebastian Park in Murang'a.

Zdravko Logarusic made it two wins in as many matches as Kenya Police beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0 at the Police Sacco Stadium. South Sudanese striker Tito Okello struck in extra-time of the first half to guide hosts Police to their second win of the season.

In Logarusic’s first match as Police coach last weekend, the law enforcers registered their first win of the season with a 2-0 triumph over Bidco United.

Ulinzi Stars overpowered Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 at Ulinzi Sports Complex for their second win of the season. Striker Enosh Ochieng’s 32nd minute goal made the difference.

Gor Mahia defender Emery Bayisenge (left) vies with AFC Leopards forward Brian Yakhama during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 7, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

At Kasarani, the game started at a slow pace with both teams keeping the ball in their half. Midfielder Lawrence Juma and Patrick Sibomana were combining well for Gor while Musa Oundo pulled the strings for AFC Leopards.

Gor's first chance arrived after 20 minutes when Austin Odhiambo picked out Rwandese Emery Bayisenge with a cross but his header went inches wide with Opiyo well beaten.

Three minutes later, Omala--who now leads the Golden Boot race on six goals--looped the ball past Ingwe custodian Opiyo for the opener after Odhiambo had played him through from a counter attack .

In the 35th minute, Leopards striker Victor Otieno almost beat Gor Mahia custodian Kevin Omondi with a clever shot as Leopards dominated the remainder of the first half.

Leopards returned the better side for the second half but they were constantly denied by a resolute Gor defence.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against AFC Leopards at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 7, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

It was Omalla who doubled his tally to settle the tie as a contest. After a string of passes in the midfield, Rwandese midfielder Patrick Sibomana found Omala unmarked in front of goal and the striker made no mistake to bury the chance.

The goal irked Leopards fans who started throwing bottles at K'Ogalo players who were celebrating on the blue end of the stadium.

The melee ensued for few minutes until Odinga and a host of officials from both clubs prevailed on the fans to calm down.

Leopards then introduced Jeffery Owiti and Hassan Beja as Clifton Miheso and Cliff Nyakeya paved way.

The changes spruced up Ingwe's midfield but Maxwell Otieno and Brian Wanyama squandered late chances which could have offered them a lifeline.

The loss heaps more pressure on Leopards coach Tom Juma who is yet to register a win since taking over from Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems at the start of the season.