Limping AFC Leopards, Gor seek redemption in Mashemeji derby

Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry and his AFC Leopards counterpart Tom “Gaza” Juma will be under pressure to deliver a win when the two teams clash in the Mashemeji derby on Saturday.

Leopards host Gor in the 97th Mashemeji derby at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from 4pm on Sunday. Gor has won 34 times, Leopards 29 while 33 ties have ended in draws.

Both teams have been struggling with Leopards yet to win a league match while K’Ogalo have not looked convincing even in some of the matches they have won.

Gor have won twice and registered three draws in the last five matches. KOgalo beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 on September 2 and thumped Nairobi City Stars 4-1 on September 17.

The defending champions got identical 1-1 draws against Sofapaka, Kakamega Homeboyz and KCB. McKinstry is already feeling the heat from a section of Gor fans for dropping some of the experienced players who have helped K’Ogalo dominate the local league in recent years.

Veteran midfielder Ernest Wendo has seen his game time reduced significantly and has not started any of Gor Mahia matches this season. Captain Philemon Otieno has also been reduced to a bit-part player while the evergreen George Odhiambo ‘Blackberry’ has rarely been fielded by McKinstry.

The Irish coach has opted for fresh faces in midfield but the tactics he deployed against KCB last weekend left the Green Army cursing him and in the event he loses the derby, he will find it hard to earn win back the trust of the fans.

The 38-year-old is likely to pack the midfield with Kevin Juma, Austin Odhiambo, Lawrence Juma, Burundian Patrick Sibomana and Ugandan import Rodgers Mugisha favourites to start against Leopards. Benson Omala, who has four goals to his name, will lead Gor Mahia's attack against Ingwe.

Last season, Leopards ended a seven-year wait for a win over K’Ogalo in the derby and Juma is well aware what is at stake. Leopards fans have booed the 48-year-old coach after 2-2 draw against Kenya Police two weeks ago, barren draw against Muhoroni Youth on September 16 and the 1-0 loss to KCB on September 1. They have collected a paltry three points after five rounds.

Leopards striker Brian Yakhama will hope to add to the two goals he has scored this season. The son of Ingwe legend Nick Yakhama, scored against Kenya Police and Shabana and has been one of the outstanding players for Leopards this season.

Winger Clifton Miheso will be also key for Leopards with his trickery and pace on the flanks while the midfield trio of Musa Oundo, Boniface Munyendo and Cliff Nyakeya will be expected to feed Yakhama and Victor Otieno upfront.