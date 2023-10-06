Vihiga Queens face Ulinzi Starlets FKF-WPL opener

Champions Vihiga Queens welcome rivals Ulinzi Starlets in the opening match of the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL).

Five matches are on the cards this weekend across the country.

The two Kenyan women's football giants meet barely a week after the soldiers gunned down Vihiga Queens 2-0 in the FKF Women's Super Cup held at Kenya Utalii College Grounds in Nairobi. The match ushered in the women's football league season in the country.

Vihiga Queens now hope to get the better of Ulinzi Starlets as they start their title defence at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu tomorrow.

Ulinzi coach Joseph Wambua has challenged his charges to build on last week's victory and claim the three points on the road.

Ulinzi beat Vihiga 2-0 in the league last season when they met away from home.

"I am confident we will get a positive result with my team's current form. We expect fireworks on Sunday," said Wambua.

Wambua raised concerns over Vihiga's decision to move the game to Kisumu instead of hosting it at their Mumboha ground backyard.

"The decision was an unfair choice due to the excessively hot weather in Kisumu. Despite the unexpected change in location, we arrived in Kisumu on Friday to acclimatize. We respect Vihiga's decision," added Wambua.

His Vihiga counterpart, Boniface Nyamuhnyamu shed light on the decision to host the match in Kisumu.

"The choice was primarily driven by the need for enough space. In the previous season, we played the last three league games in Kisumu. Before the start of the season, we had identified two stadiums as our home grounds," said Nyamuhnyamu.

Vihiga won the league last season with 55 points, six ahead of second-placed Gaspo Women, while Ulinzi were third with 43 points.

In the first match of the season, newly-promoted Bungoma Queens will welcome Kibera Girls Soccer at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma on Saturday.

Kibera made a return to the FKF-WPL this season after two seasons in Division One.

This promises to be a thrilling match as both teams will be eager to start life in the top flight with victory.

Bungoma Queens have bolstered their squad with eight new players.

Midfielders Diminah Wayera (Royal Queens), Ruth Nekeyo (Nakuru City Queens), Brenda Simiyu (Majesty FC) and Noel Oruko (Tranzoia Falcons) have joined the debutants.

Other new players include striker Ann Mukhebi (unattached), defenders Linda Ruchu (Oserian Ladies), Linda Oksai (Kenya Police Bullets) and Deborah Lavenda Waswa (Eldoret Falcons).

Trans Nzoia Falcons will face Zetech Sparks at Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale as Nakuru City Queens host Wadadia Women at ASK Grounds in Nakuru on SUnday.

Gaspo Women will lock horns with Bunyore Starlets at Stima Club in Nairobi. The match between Kenya Police Bullets against Soccer Assassins, was rescheduled after Soccer Assassins released five players to join the Rising Starlets camp ahead of the Fifa Under-20 World Cup qualifiers against Angola.

Strikers Valerie Nekesa and Charity Midewa, midfielders Jane Hato, Faith Atieno, Jerrine Adhiambo, and goalkeeper Nelly Achieng are in the squad.

Kenya will play against Angola in the first leg of the first-round tie on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Fixtures

Saturday

Bungoma Queens FC v Kibera Soccer Ladies (Sudi Stadium,Nzoia 12pm)

Sunday

Gaspo Women FC v Bunyore Starlets FC (Stima Members Club, Nairobi 12pm)

Trans Nzoia Falcons FC v Zetech Sparks FC (Ndura Sports Complex, Kitale 1pm)

Nakuru City Queens FC v Wadadia FC (ASK Grounds Nakuru, 2pm)