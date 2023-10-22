FKF-PL: Losing start for new AFC Leopards coach Trucha

Ex-Harambee Stars striker John Baraza Sunday made a perfect start as Bandari’s coach by guiding the dockers to a 1-0 win over troubled AFC Leopards in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Mbaraki Grounds in Mombasa.

The well-attended match was also the first that Croat Thomas Trucha took charge of as Leopards coach since his return to the den on October 14. He replaced Tom Juma, who was shown the door due to a string of poor performances by the 12-time champions.

AFC Leopards coach Thomas Trucha arrives for their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at KPA Mbaraki Grounds in Mombasa on October 22, 2023.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Baraza replaced Twahir Muhiddin who also parted ways with Bandari due to poor performance.

The 56th minute striker by Ugandan import Derick Nsibambi is all Bandari needed to bounce back to winning ways after faltering in their last three matches.

Heading into the match against Ingwe, Bandari, who are placed eighth with 10 points, had registered two wins, three losses and one draw.

The loss in Mombasa left Leopards second last on the log, but tied on four points with bottom-placed Sofapaka. Leopards are still winless this season, drawing four and losing three.

Nairobi City Stars FC players pose for a photo before their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Shabana at Raila Odinga Homa Bay Stadium on October 22,2023. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

In other matches of the day, hosts Shabana battled to a 2-2 draw with Nairobi City Stars at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, while visitors Kakamega Homeboyz edged out Nzoia Sugar by a solitary goal at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Kariobangi Sharks and Muhoroni Youth drew 1-1 in an early kick-off at Moi International Sports Centre, while a stone throw away at Kasarani Annex, hosts Bidco United and Murang’a Seal drew 0-0.

Muhoroni Youth players celebrate their goal against Kariobangi Sharks during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on October 22, 2023 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The match ended 1-1. Photo credit: Pool |

Harambee Stars striker Moses Shumah’s 60th minute strike saw Homeboyz get back to winning ways after their 3-3 draw with FC Talanta two weeks ago.

With three wins, two draws and two losses to their name, Homeboyz are fifth with 11 points. The loss complicated Nzoia’s woes since they have now failed to register victory in their last six matches.

After defeating Ulinzi Stars 2-1 in their opening match of the campaign, the Millers who lie 16th with five points only registered an identical 1-1 draw with Muhoroni and Bidco.

Their other losses are against City Stars (2-1), Seal (1-0) and Rangers (2-0). Collins Neto fired Muhoroni ahead in the 50th minute from Cliff Otieno’s free-kick, but Geoffrey Onyango equaised for Sharks in the 81st minute from Fortune Omotto’s assist.

Sharks are ninth with nine points, while Muhoroni are 14th with seven points. In Homa Bay, Shabana looked headed to victory over City Stars, but Vincent Owino snatched the equaliser for the visitors in the 84th minute.

Samuel Kapen had fired City Stars ahead in the fifth minute, but Shabana equalised through Eugene Mukhangula in the 16th minute before Vincent Nyabuto put them ahead in the 41st minute.

Shabana striker Vincent Nyabuto (infront) celebrates his goal against Nairobi City Stars with teammate Justine Omwando during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Raila Odinga Stadium, Homa Bay County on October 22, 2023. Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group