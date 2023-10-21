Talanta halt Posta Rangers unbeaten run, Sofapaka stun Police

FC Talanta halted Posta Rangers’ unbeaten start to the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a 3-1 win at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

Early strikes by Alfred Tanui and Alex Juma and a late own goal by Kennedy Odhiambo were enough for Talanta to bounce back to winning ways and halt the Mailmen’s unbeaten start to the season.

Dinken Mwema scored Rangers consolation goal in the 42nd minute.

At Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, hosts Sofapaka registered their first win of the season with a 1-0 vicotry over Kenya Police, while KCB and Ulinzi Stars battled to a 1-1 draw at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi.

Heading into the clash against Talanta, Rangers were unbeaten in six matches, winning in five and drawing in one.

After battling to a barren draw with Bidco United in their opening match of the campaign, the Mailmen won their next five games, defeating Nzoia Sugar (2-0), Kariobangi Sharks (1-0), Murang’a Seal (1-0), Sofapaka (3-1) and Police (3-0).

Tanui fired Talanta ahead in the sixth minute before Juma doubled his side’s lead from the spot in the 12th minute.

While Mwema reduced the deficit for the leaders three minutes to half-time, Odhiambo scored in his own net in the 76th minute to seal Talanta’s second win of the campaign.

Rangers remained top with 16 points, four above defending champions Gor Mahia, who face Tusker today at MISC.

Talanta, who are fifth with 10 points, defeated Murang'a Seal by a solitary goal on September 17 in their first win of the season.

“This is a positive result by the team. We executed what we have been doing in training well but we shall also work on our defence since we conceded an easy goal,” said Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta.

Midfielder Khalid Jumaan was the hero for Sofapaka as his 35th-minute goal made the difference against Police at Kenyatta Stadium.

The Batoto ba Mungu have had a difficult start to the season, losing five of their opening six matches. The poor performance saw Sofapaka part ways with Burundian coach Francis Haringingo on October 2, with assistant coach Ezekiel Akwana tasked with leading the team in an interim basis.

After drawing 0-0 with Gor in their opening match of the season, the 2009 champions lost to Bandari (1-0), Rangers (3-1), Ulinzi (1-0), Nairobi City Stars (2-1) and Seal (2-0).

Sofapaka lie bottom with four points only.

The loss was the first Police suffered under coach Zdravko Logarusic since he took over from Francis Baraza on October 3.

In his first match as Police coach, the Croat led the team to a 2-0 win over Bidco and then a 1-0 triumph over City Stars.

They are seventh with nine points. In a tough clash at MISC, Mark Bikokwa fired Ulinzi ahead on 84 minutes before Herit Mungai levelled for the Bankers in added time.

KCB are third with 12 points while Ulinzi are 12th with seven points.

Saturday’s matches

FC Talanta 3 Posta Rangers 1

Sofapaka 1 Kenya Police 0

KCB 1 Ulinzi Stars 1

Sunday Fixtures

Nzoia Sugar v Kakamega Homeboyz (Sudi)

Bandari v AFC Leopards (Mbaraki)

Bidco United v Murang’a Seal (Kasarani Annex)

Tusker v Gor Mahia (Kasarani, 4pm)

Shabana v Nairobi City Stars (Raila Odinga)