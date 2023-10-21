Korogocho United receive kits from philanthropist

Korogocho United Football Club on Saturday received a major boost from Public Policy Analyst and Expert Raphael Obonyo in readiness for the 2023-2024 Nairobi County League expected to kick off in November.

Through the Obonyo Foundation, Korogocho United received 17 pairs of sport kits.

Together with former Chief Justice Dr Willy Mutunga, the Foundation also contributed Sh7,372 (USD50) as part of the Friends of Korogocho United, kick-starting a funds drive to support the team that is representing Korogocho at different levels and in a number of tournaments.

“We have a squad of 25 players, so it is a huge boost for us considering we lacked uniforms for the 18 regular players,” Korogocho United chairman Peterson “Kikas” Kariuki to Nation Sport. He revealed that the County League side had a budget of Sh300,000 for the season. He said preparations were in top gear at their Korogocho United Stadium.

Obonyo noted that not many teams can afford kits at the grassroots. “Obonyo Foundation recognises the power of sports and grassroots efforts, and that is why it has been donating sport kits and balls - supporting development through sports,” he said during the handover ceremony.

The Foundation has donated kits to over 100 teams in different parts of the country, including Nairobi, Marsabit, Busia, Siaya and Kisumu counties.

Obonyo encouraged Korogocho United to keep working hard and seize the opportunities that sports present to eradicate poverty, promote peace and build cohesion.