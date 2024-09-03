New bike, guide for Para-cyclist Ogada ahead of time trials

In Paris

Para cyclist Kennedy Ogada’s quest for Paris Paralympic Games glory got a boost Tuesday when he received a “Ward” tandem bike for individual time trials.

The bike is worth 7,000 euros (Sh1.02 million), but Ogada got it at a discounted rate of 2,200 euros (Sh319,000) and was delivered by Tom Ward Performance, a competition manufacturing company, from Birmingham, United Kingdom on Sunday.

The time trial bike came a few days after Ogada, 52, also received a new guide, former Kenya Sevens international Oscar Dennis, and a new road cycling bike from Dolan Bikes, England.

The Dolan Bike, which is worth 4,000m euros (Sh580,000), is a replacement of Ogada’s previous bike that was destroyed following an accident when the team was in camp in Compiegne, France, two weeks ago.

Ogada, who is blind, will compete in men’s B1 individual time trials (28.3km) on Wednesday at 9am (Kenyan time), before battling in Road Cycling (127km) on Friday at 10.30am (Kenyan time).

Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) secretary general, Stanley Mutuma, was glad that Ogada and Dennis received the two bikes right on time for their competition.

“They have already tested the road cycling bike and have fitted the time trial one. We are good to go,” said Mutuma, who expressed his joy with Ogada and Dennis blending quite fast.

Kennedy Ogada's Road Racing Bike. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Dennis replaced Benson Mwaniki, who got injured during the accident, and is currently on treatment though out of danger.

“We might think they have been together for long, but we can only hope for the best as they continue to bond,” said Mutuma, adding that Ward Performance is looking into a partnership with Kenya to provide competition bikes at a discounted rate, but only if Kenya will be able to transport them to Nairobi.

“If they can give us a discounted rate then we can talk to the government to see how it can help us acquire bicycles for national teams,” explained Mutuma, adding that Dennis has been given all the allowances other Team Kenya members for the Paralympic Games received.

Ogada is excited and hopeful after acquiring the new bikes, saying it will help push for his course at the Paralympics where he is participating for the first time alongside Dennis.

“These are some of the latest machines in cycling and I am glad that KNPC has been able to help me get them,” said Ogada, who described Dennis as a humble, dedicated and a fast learner.

Dennis, who played for Kenya Sevens for eight years before his rugby career ended following a road accident in 2020, said that guiding Ogada has given him a whole new experience in sports.

“We have managed to spend a lot of time together by sharing a room, eating our meals, enjoying each other’s company,” said Dennis, who described Ogada as a humble man and great teacher.