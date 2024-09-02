Kenya's medal hopes fade in Paralympic Games

In Paris

Crestfallen Kenya will return from the Paralympic Games without a medal in athletics (track) after hopefuls in the women's 1,500-metre T11 final faltered at Stade de France on Monday.

Kenya had won medals from the track since Henry Wanyoike’s victory in 5,000m T11 at the 2000 Sydney before the event on Monday morning.

Things backfired for Kenya when the 2023 world 1,500m T11 bronze medallist, Mary Waithera, guided by James Boit, finished fourth in a personal best of four minutes and 41.48 seconds.

Nancy Chalengat, a bronze medallist from the 2020 Tokyo Games, finished in a disappointing fifth in 4:45.10, as world 1,500m T11 champion, Yayesh Gate Tesfaw from Ethiopia, won in a world record time of 4:27.68.

Nancy Chelangat and her guide Geoffrey Rotich (right) are followed by Mary Waithera and her guide James Boit in the women's 1,500m T11 final during the Paralympic Games at Stade de France on September 2, 2014 Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Tesfaw shattered her previous world record of 4:31.77 set in May when she won the world title in Kobe, Japan.

He Shanshan from China clocked an Asian Record of 4:32.82 for silver as the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, South African Louzanne Coetzee, came third for bronze in 4:45.25.

“It’s quite disappointing that it didn't go the way I wanted. I suddenly felt sick last night where I had a severe headache and vomited too,” said Chelangat. “I sought medical attention hoping for things to improve this morning but they didn’t.”

Chelangat said that Team Kenya doctors advised her to withdraw from the race, but she opted to take a shot.

“I didn’t even take breakfast after I vomited with the headache persisting,” said Chelangat, adding that she lives to fight another.

“I want to apologise to Kenyans for this performance. There is little I could have done after I felt dizzy during the race. It’s not what I wanted…am so sorry,” explained Chelangat.

Chelangat's guide said he was also disappointed by the turn of events last night.

"She was really in pain last night. We had hoped all would be well this morning," said Rotich.

Waithera was lost for words. “I don’t know what to do today. Let me compose myself and I will talk later,” said Waithera.

The focus now turns to jumper Samson Ojuka, who will field in the men's long jump T37 final at 8pm (Kenyan time) on Tuesday.

Two more Kenyans are yet to compete, the 2022 world champion, powerlifter Hellen Wawira, who will take the bench in women’s under-41kg on Thursday, and para cyclist Kennedy Ogada, who will field in Time Trials on Wednesday and Road Cycling on Friday.