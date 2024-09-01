Can Chelangat, Waithera deliver Kenya’s first Paralympics gold?

In Paris

Kenya will be hoping to claim its first gold medal at the Paris Paralympic Games on Monday.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics 1,500 metres T11 bronze medallist, Nancy Chelangat, and 2013 world 1,500m T11 bronze medallist, Mary Waithera, will line up in the women’s 1,500m T11 final at the Stade de France from 11.11am Kenyan time.

The only Kenyan women medallists from the track in the Paralympics history are Everlyne Khasembula (100m T57-bronze) from 2020 Sydney, and Julia Longorkaye (1,500m T12- silver) at 2004 Athens.

At the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics held in 2021 due to Covid-19, Kenya failed to win gold for the first time since the 1988 Seoul Paralympics.

Chelangat, the 2016 Rio silver medallist, saved the day when she claimed bronze at the Tokyo Games, an achievement that saw the country avoid missing out on the medal table for the first time.

However, Chelangat and Waithera are calm as they stay focused for the final after clearing the first hurdle in Sunday's first round.

Chelangat, the 2023 world 1,500m T11 champion, won the second heat in a season’s best time of four minutes and 55.24 seconds to reach the final.

She edged out defending champion Olivia Rodriguez of Mexico, who came third in 5:00.23. Waithera, who is making her second appearance at the Paralympics, clocked 4:50.42 for second place in the first heat.

World 1,500m T11 champion, Yayesh Gate Tesfaw from Ethiopia, won the heat in 4:46.34.

Waithera will have to be extra cautious after receiving a yellow card for infringement since any other mistake will result in disqualification.

However, Kenya’s Priscah Jepkemei was not so lucky as she finished third in 5:03.11 in the third heat to fall by the wayside.

The 2023 world 1,500m T11 silver medallist, He Shanshan from China, claimed the heat in 4:44.66 as 2021 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, South African Louzanne Coetzee came second in 4:45.25.

“I have two medals from the Paralympics, silver and bronze…I am praying to God that I win gold this time around. I pray for a good and golden final tomorrow,” said Chelangat, who hails from Londiani, Kericho County.

Chelangat said making history as the first Kenyan woman to win track gold will be a dream come true.

“It will be the pinnacle of my running career to win gold.”

“She is a strong woman and I believe she will make it,” said Chelangat’s brother Geoffrey Rotich, who is also her guide.

“We can only pray to wake up on the right side of the bed tomorrow.”

“It took so long to know my fate, but I am glad to join Chela in the final and tough luck to Jepkemei,” said Waithera, adding that they are determined to do it for the over 50 million Kenyans.