Kenya's Mary Moraa breaks 600m world record

Kenya’s Mary Moraa on Sunday shattered the 600m world record after storming into victory at the ISTAF Berlin Meeting in Germany.

Moraa, who is fresh from winning bronze at the Paris Olympic Games, clocked 1:21.63, taking off 0.14 seconds in the previous record of 1:23.77 that was held by South Africa’s Caster Semenya.

Shafiqua Maloney came in second with a personal best of 1:22.98, while Germany’s Alicia Schmidt sealed the podium position in 1:24.88.

Moraa is also the two-lap race world champion after she stormed to victory at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Kenyan-born Bahraini Nelly Jepkosgei came in fourth place with Vivian Kiprotich finishing fifth in 1:25.42.