Paralympics: Chelangat, Waithera through to 1,500m T11 final

In Paris

Paralympics 1,500-metre T11 bronze medallist, Nancy Chelangat and 2013 world 1,500m T11 bronze medallist, Mary Waithera, are through to the 1,500m T11 final at the Paris Paralympics.

Chelangat, the 2016 Rio silver medallist and 2021 Tokyo bronze medallist, eased off to win the second heat in a season’s best of four minutes and 55.24 seconds to reach the final.

Chelangat, the 2023 world 1,500m T11 champion, edged out defending champion Olivia Rodriguez of Mexico, who came third in 5:00.23 and miss out on the final.

Waithera, who is making her first appearance at the Paralympics, clocked 4:50.42 in the first heat for a second place that was enough to see her through, albeit with a yellow card for infringement.

The 2024 world 1,500m T11 champion, Yayesh Gate Tesfaw from Ethiopia, won the heat in 4:46.34. However, Kenya’s Priscah Jepkemei wasn’t so lucky as she finished third in 5:03.11 in the third heat to fall by the wayside.

The 2023 world 1,500m T11 silver medallist, He Shanshan from China, claimed the heat in 4:44.66, as 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, South African Louzzane Coetzee, came second in 4:45.25.

Mary Waithera and her guide James Boit (left) battle Ethiopia's Yayesh Gate Tesfaw during the 1,500m T11 heats during the Paris Paralympics on September 1, 2024. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

“It’s a beautiful feeling to make it to my third consecutive final and I have a strong feeling that finally, this is my time,” said Chelangat.

“I have two medals from the Paralympics, silver and bronze…I am praying to God that I win gold this time.”

“It was a slow race and that is why I decided to hit the front to control the pace. I pray for a good and golden final tomorrow,” said Chelangat, who hails from Londiani, Kericho County. “I think it will be the pinnacle of my running career to win gold.”

Chelangat said she is determined to give the country not only a medal, but its first women's track victory.

Athletics is the most successful discipline in Kenya’s history at the Paralympics, but the most interesting bit is that the women are yet to win any gold from track.

Nancy Chelangat and her guide Geoffrey Rotich compete in the 1,500m T11 heats during the Paris Paralympics on September 1, 2024. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

“She is a strong woman and I believe she will make it,” said Chelangat’s brother, Geoffrey Rotich, who is also her guide.

“I talked to her during the race and she listened. We can only pray to wake up on the right side of the bed tomorrow,” said Rotich with a telling laugh.

The only women’s medallists from the track in the country’s 72 years of Paralympics history are Everlyne Khasembula (100m T57-bronze) from 2020 Sydney and Julia Longorkaye (1,500m T12- silver) at 2004 Athens.

“We hope to end that and rewrite history books, Inshallah,” said Waithera, who patiently waited at the mixed zone to know her fate with the winners of the three heats automatically making the final.

“It took like a whole year waiting but I am glad to join Chela in the final and tough luck to Jepkemei,” said Waithera, adding that they are determined to do it for the over 50 million Kenyans.

“We shall give it all…we shall die on the finishing like just for the country. We need those medals for sure,” said Waithera, who is guided by James Boit.

Waithera said winning a medal would be of huge economic benefit because of the government’s cash reward that comes along with it.

“It will change our lives and more so make the country proud and known. Victory will be for the 50 million Kenyans…I will give it all,” explained Waithera.