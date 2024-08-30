Paralympic: Heartbreak as Kenya’s Samwel Mushai disqualified, Sururu and Moipo fall at the first hurdle

It was heartbreak for multiple Paralympic Games champion, Samwel Mushai of Kenya, as he was disqualified from men’s 5,000 metres T11 final at the Paris Paralympic Games Friday at Stade de France.

Mushai competed in the final of his specialty and finished fourth, but was disqualified from the final ranking for lane infringement.

At the same time, para rower Asiya Sururu and para taekwondo player Julieta Moipo failed to go past the first hurdle in their races. Mushai, the 2016 Paralympics 5,000m T11 champion who was guided in the race by Jean Kipchumba, finished fourth but got disqualified from progressing for lane infringement.

The 2024 world 5,000m silver medallist, Agripino Dos Santos from Brazil, claimed his maiden 5,000m T11 title in a new world record and championship record time of 14 minutes and 48.85 seconds.

Santos erased the world record of 14:53.97 which was set by his compatriot, Yeltsin Jacques, on May 17 this year in victory at the world championships in Kobe, Japan.

The 33-year-old Brazilian also lowered the championship record time of 15:11.07 set by Kenya's legendary distance runner, Henry Wanyoike, when he won the race at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games. Japanese runner, Kenya Sarasawa, timed personal best and area record of 14:51.48 to claim the silver medal as defending champion, Jacques, settled for the bronze medal in 14:52.61.

Frantic efforts by Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) president, Ronald Milare, to appeal against Mushai’s disqualification did not bear fruit.

The initial decision made by the officials against the 2012 London Paralympics 1,500m T11 champion was upheld.

“There is little we could have done to reverse the decision since there was jostling at the start of the race,” Milare told Nation Sport.

Mushai was making his fourth appearance at the Paralympic Games having claimed bronze in the 1,500m T11 on his debut at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Sururu, who was making her second appearance at the Paralympic Games, finished sixth in the first heat in 12 minutes and 08.84 seconds in women's single sculls PR1.