Police boss Masengeli a no-show in court amid queries over abducted trio

Acting Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli failed to turn up in court Tuesday to explain the whereabouts of three men, among them two Kitengela brothers who were abducted during Gen Z protests by persons believed to be police.

From left: Longton Jamil, his younger brother Aslam Longton and activist Bob Njagi who have been reported missing. Photo credit: Pool

The men — Jamil Longton Hashim, his brother Aslam Longton and activist Bob Michemi Njagi — were kidnapped on Monday August 19, 2024. The day before their abduction, Hashim and Njagi had hosted a X Space talk show on the state of the nation and devolution.

A State lawyer told the court that Mr Masengeli is out office on official duty and could not attend the session.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo urged Justice Lawrence Mugambi to issue a warrant of arrest against Mr Masengeli and cite him for contempt.

"I urge this court to stamp its authority and cite the IG for contempt of court," she said.

Meanwhile, State counsel said relatives of the missing persons made a report at Kitengela Police Station that their kin were abducted by unknown persons.

"Reports indicate that the three were abducted by unknown people...they did not say it was the police who abducted them," the state counsel explained.

The AG, through State counsel, sought time to file an affidavit explaining the issue of the three missing men.

However, the LSK disagreed with the averment, saying the OCS Kitengela confirmed to the Daily Nation that they were holding Mr Njagi.

The LSK maintained that it is only police who bundle suspects in unregistered Subaru cars.