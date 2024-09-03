Fate of Kenyan driver abducted by Rwandan forces in DRC unknown

The fate of Florence Wanza Munyao, a 45-year-old truck driver from Machakos County, remains uncertain after she was kidnapped by the x (FDLR) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to a non-governmental organisation, Congo River Alliance (Alliance Fleuve Congo, AFC), Florence was abducted at noon on August 27 in Kiseguro, within the Binza grouping.

“Members of one of the active components of Kinshasa’s coalition forces, the FDLR, kidnapped Kenyan truck driver Florence Wanza Munyao from Machakos on August 27, 2024, at noon in Kiseguro within Binza grouping,” the lobby said.

The organisation condemned the FDLR for threatening local agriculture through kidnappings and looting, which has intensified terror and insecurity in the region.

Despite the grim situation, AFC reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism and protecting both residents and foreigners.

"Our organisation stands shoulder to shoulder with compatriots and reiterates its commitment to protecting them and defending their rights against these terrorist acts," stated Lawrence Kanyuka, AFC's Communication Focal Point.

Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama on Tuesday called on the government to secure Florence's release.

In a statement on social media, Mr Muthama appealed to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who also serves as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, to prioritise the Kenyan's safe return.

The politician stressed that the safety of Kenyans in the DRC should be a top priority.

The FDLR, a militant group operating in the DRC, comprises former Rwandan state soldiers who fled to the DRC after the 1994 genocide.