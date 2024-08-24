Angola keeps Rwanda, DRC in talks to defuse tensions

Angola is keeping Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in high-gear meetings to help them get a solution to their tensions at the table, rather than on warfronts.

It seems to be Luanda’s strategy as it managed to bring the two sides to yet a third meeting in three weeks. Luanda has also scheduled another meeting for September 9 and 10 this year, also aimed at halting clashes and a resumption of long-term diplomatic engagement between Kinshasa and Kigali.

This week, Angola hosted the third Ministerial Meeting between the two neighbouring countries’ delegations in its capital, Luanda.

Angola’s President Joao Lourenço is the AU-endorsed mediator for what is known as the Luanda Process, seeking to cut out tensions between Rwanda and DRC that is directly blamed for rebel trouble in eastern DRC.

In Luanda on Thursday, the meeting analysed the Peace Agreement Proposal submitted by President João Lourenço for resolving the continual conflict in eastern DRC.

It came after President Lourenço toured Kigali and Kinshasa last week, to market the Proposal which seeks to dissuade the parties from resorting to arms and see value in open channels of communication.

And although there has been no solution yet, the series of meetings has at least succeeded in one thing: commitments from both sides that they are ready to talk, even though each side has given conditions. Rwandan President last week said he was willing to discuss solutions, but also said DRC must stop harbouring FDLR rebels, remnants of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Kinshasa too said it would talk, but as long as Rwanda stops backing M23 rebels. One other important signal has been the way both sides have sent representatives to Angola in all the three recent meetings.

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi visited Luanda in February while his Rwanda’s counterpart Paul Kagame was hosted by President Lourenço in March for talks aimed at seeking peace between the two countries.

In 2022, President Lourenço hosted his DRC and Rwanda’s counterpart and agreed to immediately cease hostilities and create an ad-hoc observation mechanism to help ease tensions.

According to Angola Foreign Affairs Ministry, the meeting this week took place in “a serene and fraternal atmosphere” and the parties reiterated their commitment to working together to find a lasting solution to the conflict affecting the east of the DRC.

“In order to address specific aspects of the Agreement, the Ministers decided to hold a Meeting of Experts on 29 and 30 August this year,” the statement said adding “the ministers also agreed to meet again on 9 and 10 September 2024 in Luanda, Republic of Angola.”

Last month, top diplomats from Rwanda and the DRC had gathered on the invitation of their host, Angola for the second Ministerial Meeting which agreed a new ceasefire between the Congolese army, FARDC, and the M23 rebels that would kick in from midnight on August 4.

On the ground, the ceasefire was broken even before it could kick in.

The July Ministerial Meeting followed consultations held under Angola mediation and in accordance with the conclusions of the first Ministerial Meeting that took place on March 21.

Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) called last week DRC and Rwanda to cease all hostilities and welcomed the efforts of both