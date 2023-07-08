Gusii Stadium erupts as stylish Shabana win NSL title

The Gusii Stadium was on Saturday turned into a party zone as Shabana overcame Kisumu All Stars 2-0 to win the National Super League title.

Shabana, who had already earned promotion to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League over a fortnight ago, needed a win of any kind to be assured of the title.

Shabana fans invade the pitch following the National Super League match between Shabana and Kisumu AllStars at Gusii Stadium on July 8, 2023.

The win means that Shabana end the season on 73 points, while Murang'a Seal can only finish second regardless of the outcome of their game against Gusii United which was delayed for almost two hours due to lack of a defibrillator at Awendo Green Stadium.