Gusii Stadium full to capacity as Kisii comes alive ahead of NSL title decider

The Gusii Stadium in Kisii is in carnivore mood as expectant Shabana fans, who had already filled the venue at 8am on Saturday, continue to party ahead of the Nationals Super League title decider pitting Shabana against Kisumu All Stars at the venue.

The 1pm kickoff has Kisii town at a standstill with fans still making their way to the venue where Shabana need a win to win the title.

The Glamour Boys have already gained promotion to the Football Kenya Federation premier League alongside second-placed Murang'a Seal who will play Gusii United at Awendo Stadium.

Shabana lead the standings on 70 points, two ahead of second placed Murang’a Seal setting the stage for the title shootout on Saturday.

"We are sure we will clinch the title. Our hard work will eventually pay off," said Shabana head coach Sammy Okoth told Nation Sport.

Meanwhile, as a section of fans settled in the stadium, police were forced to lob tear gas at the main gate to disperse fans who wanted to forcefully make there way to the 12,000-seater stadium.

At Awendo Green Stadium, preparations were ongoing for the crunch clash between hosts Gusii FC and Murang’a Seals.

Workers were busy branding the pitch and setting the sound system as at 10am.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and his education counterpart Ezekiel Machogu are expected to attend the match at Gusii Stadium.

Line ups

Shabana: Erick Ongiri (GK), Silas Shihemi, Stephenes Ochieng, Benard Otieno, George Onyango, Peter Ogechi (captain), Brian Magare, Wycliffe Nthata, Justin Omwando, Vincent Nyabuto, Isaac Otieno