Title fight in Gusii, Awendo: Who will blink first?

Kisii town, venue for Saturday’s National Super League title deciding match between Shabana and Kisumu All Stars, on Friday experienced running battles between police and demonstrators who had come out to protest against the government and the high cost of living.

Some youths blocked roads leading to the town and demanded money before allowing vehicles to pass.

Skirmishes raged for the better part of the day but Shabana need not have worried about maneuvering around town.

Friday was not a training day for them and they were safely indoors having been in residential camp since their loss to Murang’a Seal last weekend.

The players may have given a thought to the events on the streets of Kisii but one feels they would be have been more focused on their big assignment on Saturday.

For the battle lines are clear.

Shabana and Murang’a Seal are only separated by two points.

Shabana, who will be returning to the top flight football after 17 years in the cold, are on 70 points while Murang’a, who will be appearing in top flight for the first time, have accumulated 68 points.

Shabana must beat All Stars at Gusii Stadium to be guaranteed of the league title.

On the other hand, Murang’a Seal must defeat Gusii in Awendo and hope Shabana lose to claim the NSL crown.

The title race, as the English expression goes, will go down to the wire on Saturday, in Kisii and in Awendo.

The match at Gusii Stadium is expected to be keenly contested.

“We are happy we have earned promotion to the top league, but we have unfinished work. We have to complete our mission -- win the title,” said Sammy Okoth of Shabana.

All Stars have nothing to lose, but speaking on Friday, Andrew Aroka said they wanted to maintain their good record against Shabana.

All Stars have not lost to Shabana in their last six meetings.

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba together with Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu are expected to attend the match.

There is also another big battle for third spot in the league that will guarantee a Premier League play-off spot.

Migori Youth and Mara Sugar are the protagonists.

Migori Youth will be hosting Mully Children Family (MFC), while Mara Sugar will be away to Mwatate United at Wundanyi Stadium. How close is this race?

Migori Youth have 59 points, two more than Mara Sugar as both teams dream of playing in the FKF Premier League next season.

Fixtures (all matches 1pm)