Kindiki: Those protesting now are criminals

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has warned that protesters are planning more chaos and looting on Thursday and Sunday this week promising that they will firmly be dealt with.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Prof Kindiki said the terror against the people of Kenya and the impunity of dangerous criminal gangs must be put to an end.

"The Government is determined to stop criminals aiming to terrorise the public and harm Kenya, notwithstanding attempts to politicise crime," Prof Kindiki said.

The CS regretted the unprecedented riots that broke out last week in Nairobi and several other parts of Kenya, resulting in loss of lives, destruction or looting of property worth billions of shillings and an attempt to burn down Parliament Buildings.

He said the riots, which were legitimately initiated as a democratic expression of public disapproval of the Finance Bill 2024, led to the termination of the Bill.

During last week's protests against the controversial Finance Bill, 2024, which has since been shelved, several business premises in Nairobi CBD were looted, vandalised and some burned down.

On Tuesday, some of the traders who suffered losses banded together to protect their businesses from looters they said were disguised as protesters.

"Notwithstanding the termination of the Bill, hordes of marauding criminal gangs continue to pose grave danger to the public, riding on announced plans for peaceful protests to disturb public order, commit arson, obstruct public transport and terrorise the people

of Kenya with violence," Prof Kindiki said.

President William Ruto on Sunday said Sh2 billion worth of property and goods have been lost since the protests began.

The President also said those responsible for the violence were criminals who exploited a peaceful protest against the Finance Bill and they must face the full force of the law.

"Those who set fire to Parliament are not our children, they are criminals and we will look for them. They will not get away; you cannot destroy public property," President Ruto said.

Prof Kindiki also lauded the police for acting professionally and with restraint in dealing with highly provocative situations that arose during the violent riots.

"The Government commends all law enforcement officers who continue to discharge their challenging mandate of preventing crime and protecting the lives and property of the people of Kenya. Claims of some instances of unlawful conduct by law enforcement officers will be investigated and appropriate action taken," he said.

Prof Kindiki further said that security agencies remain vigilant to intercept and thwart harm to the public and attempts to attack critical infrastructure and emblems of our sovereignty.

"Upon completion of the ongoing evidential analysis, the Government assures the public that the planners, executors and financiers of large-scale arson, violent robberies and other felonous crimes will be brought to justice," he said.