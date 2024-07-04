Our plan will be vindicated, says Ruto at Cabinet meeting amid anti-tax protests

President William Ruto chaired a Cabinet meeting on Thursday morning to take stock of the nationwide youth protests that have left a trail of death and destruction.

The Interior Ministry briefed the Cabinet on the security situation in the country following days of unrest, with the Cabinet vowing to crack down on protesters who engage in criminal activities.

The protests forced the head of state to withdraw the Finance Bill 2024.

On the withdrawn Bill, President Ruto directed the National Treasury to restructure the budget to reflect the withdrawal of new tax measures that were supposed to generate additional revenue.

This will include significant cuts to the budget to “balance between what is to be implemented and what can wait”, and ensuring that key national programmes are not affected.

“Our plan is good and solid and, in the fullness of time, we shall be vindicated,” said President Ruto.

The Cabinet meeting also came in the wake of reports that President Ruto was planning a major shake-up of the executive by sacking Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries in a bid to appease the agitated youth.

The meeting was informed that although the unrest started as a protest against the tax measures proposed in the Finance Bill 2024, it was infiltrated, hijacked and taken over by criminal and opportunistic political forces.

The meeting observed that the criminal elements "have in the past two weeks reigned terror on the people of Kenya in the cities, towns and other urban areas, causing loss of life, destruction of National and County government buildings, infrastructure, vehicles, homes and businesses."

The cabinet was informed that all national security agencies, including the military, had been deployed to prevent a breakdown of law and order following the invasion of Parliament and the Supreme Court.

The meeting was further informed that the security agencies had stabilised the situation and were monitoring all developments.

Difficult circumstances

The Cabinet also commended the security officials for acting professionally in very difficult circumstances and protecting the country from "anarchists".

The Cabinet's defence of the police comes amid accusations that they used excessive force against the largely peaceful protesters.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga's ODM party recently called on President Ruto's administration to take full responsibility for all deaths and injuries resulting from the anti-government protests.

During the Thursday meeting, the Cabinet called for action against protesters who may have committed heinous crimes, including arson, looting and robbery, saying such atrocities must not go unpunished.

Police officers who may have acted outside the law will also be dealt with in accordance with the law, the Cabinet said.

Dr Ruto told the meeting that the government must now focus on charting a new future for the country. He noted that significant changes will be made to align with the new future. The protesting Generation Z have been demanding sweeping changes in the government, including the sacking of corrupt government officials and the abolition of unconstitutional offices.

The cabinet also discussed the implementation of the Kenya Urban Improvement Project in the Nairobi metropolitan area.

This includes the phased upgrade of the 163km Nairobi Commuter Rail. The first phase of the upgrade will include the improvement of the 58km commuter line between Nairobi Central Railway Station and Thika.