Raila: Ruto's government responsible for protest deaths

Opposition leader Raila Odinga's ODM wants President William Ruto's government to take full responsibility for all deaths and injuries resulting from the ongoing nationwide anti-government protests.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has put the death toll from the protests at 39, with a total of 361 injured, mostly as a result of police brutality.

It called on the Independent Police Oversight Authority to expedite investigations into all deaths, including allegations of police "massacre" in Githurai and Rongai.

“That the Kenya Kwanza must take full responsibility for all the deaths, injuries and destruction of property arising from the violent suppression of peaceful protests,” said the party in a statement read by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna after the party’s Central Management Committee meeting chaired by Mr Odinga.

“The president must publicly direct his security organs forthwith (to) cease the ongoing abductions; an exercise we believe is being undertaken with the full approval of the state. He must account for and order the release of all detainees abducted by his security agencies,” added the party.

During a roundtable interview on Sunday, President Ruto absolved himself of any culpability in the spate of police killings.

He maintained that he was not to blame for the unprecedented events in the country, which he said had claimed the lives of 19 people.

While the head of state said it was unfortunate that lives were lost in the melee, he stressed that the country also suffered losses to the tune of Sh2.4 billion during the demonstrations, which were largely peaceful but eventually turned chaotic last Tuesday.

“I have no blood on my hands. Nineteen people, according to the records I have, are dead. Very unfortunate, as a democracy, that should not be part of our conversation. Sh2.4 billion of property has been destroyed,” he said.

Including the president

Mr Odinga's party said it was worrying that no one in the government, including the president, was prepared to take responsibility.

"The Head of State himself has tried to distance his regime from these killings, injuries and abductions, conjuring up theories when everyone can see the blood on his hands. We have the most callous, insensitive and obtuse regime in the history of Kenya. It is no wonder chants of Ruto must go are ringing out all across the land," the party said.

The opposition has also announced plans to recall a total of six of its MPs who voted in favour of the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024.

They are Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Memusi Kanchori (Kajiado Central), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo) and Benard Shinali (Ikolomani).

Of the 115 MPs who voted against the bill, 73 were from the ODM.

“That the ODM Party shall initiate and lead recall processes in the following constituencies in light of the current office holders' repeated violation of their sacred oath and the wishes of the electorate,” said Mr Sifuna.

Some of the so-called ODM rebels abandoned President Ruto by rejecting the bill in Parliament.

MPs Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Felix Odiwuor (Lang'ata) and Esther Passaris (Nairobi Woman Representative) voted against the bill in a U-turn on their support for the ruling party.

During the Central Management Committee meeting chaired by Mr Odinga in Nairobi, the party said President Ruto must implement all the demands of the protesting youths, which include sacking corrupt officials in his cabinet, otherwise, the entire country risks sinking in the ensuing chaos.

Vote of no-confidence

The party described the protesters' invasion of Parliament and subsequent withdrawal of the Finance Bill as a vote of no-confidence in President Ruto's government.

“That, in our view, what happened on the 25th of June 2024 amounted to a vote of no confidence in the regime. It is clear this fact is totally lost on Ruto. It is reflected in his petulant proposals on how we manage our economy following the rejection of his tax bill,” said the party.

Mr Odinga's group said it was shocking that instead of the government cutting waste and tackling corruption, the president was threatening to cut budgets for the judiciary and county governments.

ODM also agreed to support austerity measures in both the executive and parliament.