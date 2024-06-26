Businesses in Nairobi count heavy losses after violent anti-Finance Bill protests

The violent protests against the Finance Bill 2024 that rocked Nairobi and several parts of the country on Tuesday have left businesses counting heavy losses.

With uncertainty looming over the next possible move by the protesters traders in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) have turned their anger on President William Ruto.

Several businesspeople, who spoke to the Nation, expressed their frustrations with the Head of State for not heeding the grienavnces of the citizens.

Elite Studios Limited which sells top of the range cameras photography equipment is amond the shops that were looted after the initially peaceful protests turned violent.

Mr Elijah Kimani, who works as a manager at the shop which is located on Uganda House along Kenyatta Avenue said the shop suffered such a loss for the first time in more than 20 years that it has been in operation.

A man and a woman converse outside shops along Kenyatta Avenue that were looted during the anti-Finance Bill protests in Nairobi on June 26, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

"We had Nikon cameras, Canon cameras, studio lights, tripods among other items and accessories. All that is gone and we don't have anything inside the shop," Mr Kimani said.

"All the drawers are empty and glasses shattered. We are counting millions of shillings in losses," he said.

The shop was not open on Tuesday yet it was among those that were targeted by the looters.

"We closed business on Monday evening and everything was intact. But the looters gained access by breaking the safety glass," Mr Kimani said, while lamenting that the protests turned into robbery and destruction of property.

He calledon the President do something for the sake of businesses and the investors.

Members of the public rummage through litter outside shops along Wabera Street in Nairobi following a looting spree during the anti-Finance Bill protests on June 26, 2024.



Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

"The President to do away with this bill because right now, the country is burning. There is no need to go ahead with something that all Kenyans don't want. Don't make any amendments to it, just withdraw it completely," he said.

Many other businesses premises along Wabera Street, Standard Street, Banda Street, and Mfangano Street were similarly affected.

At Carrefour Supermarket on Wabera Street opposite City Hall all that is left are empty shelves with the entrance littered with the remants of the stock that was looted.

Electronic shops on that side of the CBD were no spared either.

Irine Waithera is still in disbelief after her new shop which started operating two days ago was looted then burnt down.

The littered entrance to Garden Square Restaurant along City Hall Way, Nairobi following a looting spree during the anti-Finance Bill protests on June 26, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

She owned two shops along Mfangamano Street and was still in the process of securing insurance coverage.

As it stands, she said, her life has been turned upside down since she took loans to start the businesses.

"President must listen to Kenyans because we have suffered. I have lost a business worth millions of shillings here and I have children. I have school fees to pay and loans to service. The President should listen to the people," said Ms Waithera as she boke down.

A security officers assesses damage on shops along Wabera Street in Nairobi following a looting spree during the anti-Finance Bill protests on June 26, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group