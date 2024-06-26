Too hot to legislate? MPs alter parliamentary calendar, go on short break

Members of the National Assembly are set to proceed on a short recess amid stiff opposition to the Finance Bill 2024, which has seen Kenyans take to the streets in nationwide demonstrations.

The 204 MPs who voted for the bill have come under fire from their constituents, who accuse them of ignoring their plight.

They are now stuck between a rock and a hard place, with the end of the legislative process on the proposed Finance Bill pitting them against Kenyans, especially the youth, and President William Ruto.

Torn between the executive's will and the public's wrath, in a surprise turn of events, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah moved a procedural motion to change the calendar of the House to allow members to go on recess, ostensibly to cool the steam generated by the Finance Bill.

According to Mr Ichung'wah, the recess should start this Friday, June 28, and end on Monday (July 22), with regular sittings resuming on July 23.

"This time, this short recess will allow many of our members... as you are aware, honourable speaker, with the budget-related business, our National Government

Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) kitty has been enhanced, members will be required to go back and participate in the proposals," Mr Ichung'wah informed the House.

Seconding the motion, Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said members owe it to their constituents to explain why they voted and the reasons behind their decisions.

But nominated MP John Mbadi opposed the motion, asking for more time to allow the dust to settle on the Finance Bill.

"Let us have this week and the following week, if things settle down then we can go on recess from the end of the week," Mbadi urged.

He warned that it would be "irresponsible and insensitive" to the plight of Kenyans protesting against the Finance Bill and the 2024 Appropriation Bill if Parliament went into recess immediately after they were passed.

"When our young generation is out there on the streets protesting against some of the decisions we are taking, I don't see why we should take a break this week."

He added: "We are at a critical moment in this country, especially this week and possibly next week. We are the elected representatives of the people, it is important for us to delay our recess just to study what is going on if there is a need for us to sit and make adjustments."

Minority Whip Junet Mohamed disagreed with Mr Mbadi, saying the recess was welcome as members were dealing with a very important Bill on taxation.

"It is important to go on recess so that we can explain to our people why some people voted yes and why some people voted no... we are going back to our constituencies," Mr Mohamed said in support of the motion.