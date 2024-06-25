Nairobi City Hall set on fire in intensified anti-tax protests

Just moments after a section of Parliament was set ablaze, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s office at City Hall was engulfed in flames.

Police rushed to extinguish the fire using water cannons as protesters chanted away.

The chaos erupted on Tuesday after a group of anti-tax demonstrators stormed the Kenyan Parliament shortly after lawmakers passed President Ruto's highly contested Finance Bill 2024.

The youth managed to gain access to the Parliament buildings by overwhelming the anti-protest police, who began seeking reinforcements.

Witnesses reported that police opened fire on the protesters, resulting in at least one death and several injuries.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) tweeted, “Police have shot four protesters, killing one. We strongly condemn the police killing. Such actions are unacceptable and constitute a grave violation of human rights. Justice and accountability are imperative. We will vigorously push for police accountability.”

Anti-Finance Bill protesters demonstrate in Garissa town on June 25, 2024. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

Members of Parliament, who were still conducting business, fled through underground tunnels as the anti-tax protesters, who had taken over the cafeteria, threatened to enter the debate chambers.

Police were seen using live bullets in an attempt to prevent the youth from accessing the building, with protesters approaching from both City Hall Way and Uhuru Highway.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja recently condemned the police's use of force against Kenyans protesting the Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Kihumbuini Stadium in Westlands on June 20, Sakaja emphasised the democratic right of every Kenyan to peacefully protest and voice their opinions on critical matters.

"I am not happy with the police chasing away people who are demonstrating. Our constitution allows peaceful and unarmed protests," said the Nairobi Governor.