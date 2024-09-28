Why MPs want Gachagua to go now

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance is considering a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting ahead of the expected tabling in Parliament of a planned impeachment motion against embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday October 1, Nation.Africa has established.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance PG – which is scheduled tentatively for Monday or Tuesday – is likely to seal the fate of Mr Gachagua.

National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro said that they were waiting for President William Ruto to return before agreeing on a date for the PG.

The President, who has been in New York, was expected to be back this weekend. There were indications, however, that he could be leaving again for a visit to a neighbouring country.

“I am yet to communicate to members the exact day. This will be done, once I have diarised with the president who is expected to jet back on Saturday,” said Mr Osoro.

He said that Mr Gachagua’s impeachment was now a matter of when, not if, citing what he says is the “overwhelming” number of MPs, who had signed the motion.

“We have 309 MPs signing the motion. This is overwhelming,” said Mr Osoro, adding that it will be an uphill task for Mr Gachagua to counter the numbers.

Some of the UDA MPs who spoke to Nation.Africa have dismissed the suggestion that the President would be seeking to use the meeting to rescue the second-in-command from the impending ouster by MPs, saying that Mr Gachagua has fallen out with nearly all Kenya Kwanza legislators.

They argued that his survival would present major infighting within government for the remaining three years thus derailing the Kenya Kwanza development agenda. Mr Gachagua is also likely to run against or support a candidate against the President in 2027.

The Deputy President has in the meantime launched a whirlwind tour of the Mt Kenya region in what appears to be a fightback strategy.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses residents of Meru on September 28, 2024. Photo credit: DPCS

In Mt Kenya, it would be in the interest of the local MPs to have Mr Gachagua out of office early enough to deal with his ‘traitor’ and ‘betrayal’ narratives that appear to be gaining traction in the region.

The MPs believe that if kicked out, Mr Gachagua would run out of steam given he would not have state resources to finance his activities for the next three years.

In that period, both regionally and nationally, there would also be enough time to try and repair any damage caused by the falling out.

Nation.Africa has established that MPs who have since appended their signatures in support of the motion have been holding night meetings since Friday.

They have been put in regional groups of Central, Rift Valley, Western, Coast, Eastern and Nairobi for planning and coordination, according to Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

UDA Organising Secretary Vincent Musau told Nation Africa that they have got to a point of no retreat, noting that even if the President wanted to save Mr Gachagua, it would amount to too little too late.

He said that the Deputy President worsened the political situation by holding rallies to threaten other leaders, especially in Mt Kenya, labelling them ‘traitors’.

He accused Mr Gachagua of trying to prove to the President that he is also powerful instead of holding back and reaching out for a truce. The Deputy President has often attributed Dr Ruto’s 2022 victory to the Mt Kenya vote he (Mr Gachagua) delivered.

“I have never seen any matter that brings MPs together like this Gachagua impeachment. It is only CDF (National Government Constituency Development Fund) that has this kind of support. The scars he (Mr Gachagua) has left in members cannot allow them to change their mind,” said Mr Musau, adding that it would be difficult for the President to influence MPs to change their mind.

“Even if there was a card the President wanted to pull to save the situation, would he be working in a vacuum or with the same leaders?” he added.

Mr Gachagua on Friday told MPs that no one can sack him midway, saying he should be allowed to complete his first term in office.

“Whoever wants to do so, let him come to you (the people) and seek your opinion first. Let them allow me to finish the first term. I want to tell them that this government we formed under a lot of difficulties. I was elected on a joint ticket with the President. It is you who gave me the job, not the President. We are saying if you don’t want Gachagua, this UDA will come to an end?” said Mr Gachagua.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua samples miraa as he addresses residents of Embu County on September 28, 2024. Photo credit: DPCS

Political analyst Jevans Bigambo observed that it would be hard for Dr Ruto to have a good working relationship with Mr Gachagua given the strained relationship. He said his continued stay would only rock the Kenya Kwanza administration from within.

“If he is allowed to work for the remaining three years, it may be adopted as a way of life; that a Deputy President can take on his boss and nothing happens. The president has to safeguard the presidency so that those who come in as the principal assistant to the president do not demand for half of the Cabinet,” said Mr Bigambo.

Mr Barasa told Nation that the lists of MPs in support of the impeachment are with National Assembly Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and his minority counterpart Junet Mohammed.

He said the motion enjoys overwhelming support from across the country, save for Ukambani. Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has instructed his members to reject the motion. Mr Barasa disclosed that MPs in support of the motion have been having regional meetings to finalise on the plan ahead of Tuesday.

Nation.Africa has established that the draft motion has brought ten grounds against the DP, including alleged unexplained wealth. Those crafting the motion plan to put him on the defensive to explain his source of wealth.

The draft impeachment motion, which has over 40 pages with annexes, is expected to be considered by the House Business Commission chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

Other proposed charges touch on national cohesion, breach of the secrecy Act in diverging national security matters and not supporting the Cabinet’s collective decisions among others.

Critics have for months branded the DP tribal for pushing for the interests of the Mt Kenya region, a claim he has consistently dismissed.

In the draft, the DP could also find himself in trouble for allegedly targeting politicians and public officers who fail to tow his line.

The draft also cites alleged breach of Section 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, which forbids the making of statements that are intended to (are likely) to stir up feelings of ethnic contempt, hatred, violence or discrimination.

“I invite members to parliament to find that the grounds in the motion meet the threshold for impeachment in Article 150 (1) (b) of the constitution and uphold this motion,” the draft seen by the Nation reads.