DP Gachagua to President Ruto, MPs: You have no powers to remove me midway

Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua on Friday sustained his scathing attack against his boss President William Ruto, maintaining that the latter and MPs have no powers to drop him midway before the first term lapses.

Mr Gachagua, at the risk of an impeachment motion, said to be in the works in the National Assembly, insisted that President Ruto ascended to power because the DP was in his ticket, and the populous Mt Kenya region voted for the Head of State because of this.

“No one can sack me midway and whoever wants to do so, let him come to you (the people) and seek your opinion first. Let them allow me to finish the first term. I am being fought for speaking the truth because there is no need of telling lies all the time,’’ Mr Gachagua said on Friday when he attended a special AGM for Komothai Coffee Growers Cooperative Society in Githunguri Constituency, Kiambu.

''We want to tell people who are planning against me that we are ahead of them. Let them be cautious. Our people are clever.

"We have no fools in Mount Kenya. We were elected together with President William Ruto because most of you saw me there and believed that your interests are catered for. I am also being fought for fighting land grabbing,’’ Mr Gachagua added.

He was accompanied by MPs Githunguri Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), Maragua Member of Parliament Mary Wamaua (Maragua), Kiambu senator Karungo Thang’wa and his Nyandarua counterpart John Methu and among a host of local ward reps.

Mr Gachagua said ‘it is harvesting time’ in Mt Kenya region where he suggested that leaders from the region are being funded by his opponents to fight him and undercut him politically.

The Deputy President’s outburst comes a few days after Tana River senator Danson Mungatana filed a censure motion against him in the senate citing gross misconduct and insubordination.

This happened amid rising momentum that has been building around the impeachment of Mr Gachagua who has now openly fallen out with his boss with claims that signature collections to remove him from office are underway.

For two consecutive weeks, Mr Gachagua has been to Kiambu, one of the most populous counties that overwhelmingly gave Mr Ruto and Gachagua most presidential votes more than in Ruto’s home county- Uasin Gishu.

On Sunday, Mr Gachagua attended the dedication Service of the Thika PEFA Church Cathedral Thika.

Warning and 'consequences'

Mr Gachagua warned President Ruto against betrayal and maintained it comes with consequences.

“To my boss, President William Ruto, be cautious and do the right thing. Let us not re-introduce the politics of the tribe. Our people hate betrayal and are very unforgiving when betrayed. That is my advice which must not be necessarily taken. Please let’s get back to work and fulfil the promises we made to Kenyans,” said Mr Gachagua.

The Deputy President reminisced how they formed Kenya Kwanza government with a lot of challenges maintaining that the priority should be to serve Kenyans.

''There is no need for impeachment because the priority should be to serve Kenyans. I want to tell my boss to be cautious and avoid people who are inciting him,’’ Mr Gachagua added.

He also told off the ‘doubting Thomas’ claim that he has failed the president by not discharging his assigned duties as per the Executive Order.

He maintained that he has delivered on his mandate on the sub-sector of coffee, tea and milk, to ensure reforms, including the debts accrued to farmers.

“I want to say I am a very happy person. And those who are saying the DP has not done his job. if the cost of cost has moved from 17 to Sh 87, is that not a remarkable achievement?” he inquired.