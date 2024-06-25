End of honeymoon as church turns back on President Ruto

Even long before he came to power, President William Ruto and the church were intertwined.

He attended church services every Sunday—in different denominations, and almost religiously without fail—and, when the political tempos got high in his battle with President Uhuru Kenyatta-backed candidate, opposition leader Raila Odinga, Dr Ruto would retreat to church, and use scriptures to pump his message.

In church, he would quote the Bible, and intertwine his message of Hustlers versus dynasty and a receptive congregation would clap. He continued this trend after he became president in September 2022. But that was then.

But in the heightened anti-Finance Bill, the Church on Sunday, June 23, broke its silence over the ongoing mass protests against the Finance Bill, 2024.

Ahead of last week’s Sunday church services, the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) called on all its member churches to show solidarity with Kenyans in opposing the contentious bill.

Harsh taxation

In a statement, NCCK Secretary-General Canon Chris Kinyanjui noted that it was the time for the church to actively engage in the fight against the Bill from the pulpit.

"Quite notably, the youth have taken a keen interest and are driving the public resistance to the provisions in the Finance Bill 2024 that are imposing harsh taxation," said Rev Kinyanjui.

"It is now prudent that we take the message of peace and justice to the church platforms, primarily the pulpit. In this way, the NCCK and member churches will contribute to justice, peace, resilience and sustainability of the nation," he added.

The protesters over the weekend organised the #OccupyChurches campaign to prevent legislators from using the pulpit for politics and speaking about the draconian Finance Bill 2024.

Protestors sent warnings to churches that they would be shouting down politicians who supported the controversial Bill. President Ruto was not spared either.

On Sunday when he attended a church service at the ACK Nyahururu Diocese, youth chanted anti-Finance Bill songs forcing some of the Members of Parliament who were in his entourage to scamper for safety.

Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, though he rejected calls for other politicians to address the congregation, allowed President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

On its part, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops chairman Archbishop Maurice Muhatia cautioned that it wasn’t wise for the youth to take to the streets when there was an opportunity for them to have their grievances be listened to.

The church has always been central to the president’s life. He met his wife, Racheal, with whom they are blessed with six children, at church youth meetings.

In April, the government and religious organisations, President Ruto said, have a collaborative role in tackling social ills and economically empowering communities.

President Ruto was speaking during the 24th General Assembly at the St Andrews PCEA Church in Nairobi when he commended the role played by churches in the development of education, health and other sectors.

He expressed optimism that his regime and the government will continue working together. He even appealed to church leaders to help the government eradicate illicit brews, drugs and insecurity challenges occasioned by banditry and cattle rustling.

In a different function, President Ruto assured the church that the government would respect their views and embrace any criticism.

During the swearing-in ceremony, President Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, along with his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, all knelt for prayer. Bishop Mark Kariuki prayed for the duo and their spouses bequeathing the charge to them to rule the country in a godly and righteous manner.

President Ruto credited God for his victory, saying he only had God and the people on his side. Weeks later, after assuming power, he hosted an interdenominational church service inside the State House.