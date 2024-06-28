‘Salimieni huyo’: Lavington Church cancels First Lady Rachel Ruto’s fundraiser event after online uproar

In the spirit of ‘Salimieni huyo’, Kenya's youths have cornered Lavington United Church, compelling its leadership to cancel a fundraiser event scheduled for this Sunday.

Kenyan First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto was slated to grace the event, which aimed to raise funds for completion of a sanctuary.

This was after the invitation card for the fundraiser circulated online, enraging Kenyans who were still grappling with the recent deaths of protestors shot by police officers during the anti-Finance Bill protests.

An invitation card signed by Rev Simon Mutahi, seen by Nation, read, “The pastoral team and church leadership cordially invite you to a fundraising event to complete our sanctuary on June 30, 2024, from 10am at Lavington United Church. The Chief Guest will be Her Excellency Mrs Rachel Ruto, the First Lady of the Republic of Kenya. Your presence and generous contribution will be highly appreciated.”

These developments angered a section of the public that warned the Reverend to stop involving politicians who did not stand with the people during the protests.

Rev Mutahi's contacts were shared online, and several people sent him messages and calls, warning him against hosting the First Lady at the event.

A text message sent by a man identified as Mwabili Mwagodi to Rev Mutahi reads, “Good evening Reverend Mutahi. My name is Mwabili Mwagodi. I am the person who started the campaign to get rid of politicians from the church pulpit in Kenya. I see here you have invited Mrs Rachel Ruto to your church for a fundraiser...This message is to notify you that we are coming for the fundraiser. God bless you.”

Rev Mutahi has since cancelled the planned fundraiser.

In a notice seen by the Nation, Rev Mutahi stated, “The leadership and pastoral team of Lavington United Church wishes to inform members that the fundraiser event scheduled for June 30, 2024, has been cancelled.”

This development comes just three days after anti-Finance Bill protesters stormed Parliament Buildings leading to the death unconfirmed number of people.