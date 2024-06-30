Stop ‘vomiting’ on Kenyans, DP Rigathi Gachagua tells elected leaders

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged elected leaders to stop 'vomiting' on Kenyans who voted them into office.

Mr Gachagua said some politicians and senior government officials were drunk with power and displaying a lot of arrogance that was making the Kenya Kwanza administration unpopular.

"Let us not vomit on the people who elected us. Do not display opulence and arrogance on those who elected us for the simple reason that you have money and power," Mr Gachagua said.

"Our leaders should know that they can deliver a strong message respectfully. Let us address the electorate with humility and dignity," Mr Gachagua said.

Engage the youth

The DP said Members of Parliament and senior government officials should listen to the issues raised by the people on the socio-economic and political development of the country. He promised to engage the youth on the issues they raised on governance in the country.

"The President has listened to young people and Kenyans in general and has opened the door for consultation. He has already met with church leaders in the ongoing process to heal the rift and unite the people," Mr Gachagua said.

The DP said it was incumbent on those in government to listen to the divergent views Kenyans have on policies and programmes being implemented that directly affect them.

"I will engage the youth to hear their issues outside the framework that the President has created. We want to know what the youth know that we don't, what they see that we don't. In the process, we will help the President address issues that affect Kenyans," said Mr Gachagua.

"Let us not ignore the youth generation on issues affecting the people because the future belongs to them," Mr Gachagua said.

Mr Gachagua said MPs who voted for the Finance Bill, 2024, which President William Ruto rejected and returned to Parliament, should visit their constituencies and apologise to the people.

He said the people had revolted against the MPs and it was time for them to engage the electorate, apologise and open the window for healing and reconciliation.

"I will no longer carry the burden of the MPs because the people want nothing to do with them wherever I have been in the last week. They should face the electorate directly and address the issues raised," said Mr Gachagua.

He was speaking at a function where all the elected MPs from Bomet County who were supposed to host the event skipped it, leaving Governor Hillary Barchok, Deputy Governor Shadrack Rotich, Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno (from Narok County), Kajiado Senator Seki Lenku and Kangema MP Peter Irungu.

Stay away

Professor Barchok drew the DP's attention to the fact that all MPs from the area were absent from the church event and wondered if they had been instructed to stay away.

Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei, Sotik MP Francis Sigei, Mr Richard Kilel (Bomet Central), Mr Richard Yegon (Bomet East), Mr Victor Koech (Chepalungu), Mr Brighton Yegon (Konoin) did not attend the church service and fundraiser, with only Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir sending an apology.

There was drama when hundreds of residents were locked out of the church event after arriving late.

General Service Unit, regular police officers and local administrators were tasked with manning the gate, with a police vehicle parked directly at the entrance after the deputy president entered.

The media and some leaders who arrived late were allowed into the compound after Mr Gachagua sat down inside the church with other leaders led by Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and his deputy Shadrack Rotich.

A local leader, Peter Cheruiyot alias 'Dynamic', squeezed through a barbed wire fence at 12.15 pm as Kajiado Senator Seki was speaking inside the church.

But police officers caught up with him a few metres from the main entrance of the church building and frogmarched him out of the compound, back to where hundreds of cheering members of the public were.

The armed police stood on guard inside the church compound.

"It is unfortunate that we were locked out and even kicked out of the church compound where we wanted to attend a prayer session and listen to the DP," said Mr Cheruiyot.

Mr Nicholas Langat, a resident, said, 'We have been denied access to the church and we are peaceful people. We need to be told why they have locked us out of the church. This is a church where we are members and we will continue to attend even after the visitors have left. What are they afraid of, we wanted to welcome Mr Gachagua," said Mr Langat.