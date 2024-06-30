One-on-one with President William Ruto

President William Ruto has said that police have a record and an explanation for every incident they were involved in during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests.





Speaking about the 12-year-old boy who was killed by police during the protests, the President said: "I say to the mother of that young Kenyan that I as President will make sure that I give her an explanation and make sure that we bring this situation to light."

The Head of State tore into the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights for saying there was a massacre in Githurai when only one person was shot dead.

He claimed that those who invaded Parliament during the protests had targeted the armoury.

“There will be an investigation into how these people knew there was an armoury in Parliament,” he said.

The President said that if the government hadn't prepared, there would have been more casualties.

"The peaceful demonstrators suddenly realised that the whole thing had turned into criminality," he said, adding that those arrested during the protests would appear in court tomorrow (Monday, July 1).

He added that CCTV captured the faces of those who attacked Parliament and the Supreme Court, among other installations.

He denied giving instructions to the police to arrest former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter.

“The police have said why they arrested him. It is not because of me. I didn’t give any instructions,” he said.

He said that the rejection of Finance Bill 2024 means Kenya will have to borrow Sh1 trillion to be able to run.

He said that inflation has dropped from 9pc to 4.6pc since he took over office in 2022.

On cost cutting, he ruled out the appointment of CASs until the economy can afford it and hinted at scrapping the offices of First and Second ladies.

He said that criminals targeted to capture armoury; CCTV footage to be used to arrest all intruders.

He ruled out the dissolution of Parliament and calling of elections; saying the move violates the Constitution and breeds anarchy.

The President hinted at banning Harambees in a bid to fight corruption; saying politicians should not be allowed to use pulpits for fundraisers.