Interior CS Kindiki sets tough rules ahead of anti-Finance Bill demos

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has warned against violation of rights and breach of public order ahead of the planned anti-Finance Bill protests on Tuesday.

Speaking on on Monday in Nairobi, Prof Kindiki also instructed security agencies to remain apolitical but to firmly deal with lawbreakers.

"Those who wish to exercise their constitutional rights are free to do so from tomorrow but must not break any law. Non-protesters and those with contrary views with the protesters are also bound by the same conditions," Kindiki said.

The CS also stated that the protests must end at 6:30pm and that protesters who will attempt to force their way into protected areas will be meet firm response from security agencies.

CS Kindiki presser on Finance Bill protests