We want justice for our son, says Rex Masai's family 

"What would you say to the policeman who shot your son if you had the opportunity to meet him?"

Nation.Africa asked Gillian Munyao, the mother of the late Rex Masai.

She replied: "I am a woman who believes in God and I don't want to take revenge. But let my God avenge me. I have left everything in God's hands".

Rex, a 29-year-old, was shot at around 7 pm on Thursday, June 20 during an anti-tax protest in Nairobi.

Rex was with his friend when he died. Ms Munyao said he had just come from work when the bullet hit him.

According to the pathologist's report, Rex was shot in the thigh and died from excessive bleeding.

He died on the day thousands of young people took to the streets to protest against the Finance Bill 2024.

Ms Munyao expressed her anguish, saying that police officers who fire live bullets at peaceful protesters and kill innocent people should remember that what goes around comes around.

"The policeman should remember that the same pain I go through as a parent is the same pain they will go through when they lose their loved ones," she said. "So let the police be humane during the protests."

Rex's father, Chrispine Odawa, stressed the need for justice.

"My prayer is that the policeman who did this to my son will be arrested. Let justice be done."

As burial plans are made, the family has received significant support from various political leaders in the country.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino donated Sh200,000 to Rex's family.

"The Senator for Nairobi was here with us at the City Mortuary yesterday and he paid for the post-mortem. He also stood his ground until we got police approval to conduct the post-mortem," said Mr Odawa.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti also paid the bill at Lee Funeral Home, where Rex's body is kept.

"So many people are calling and reaching out. There is a group of young people from Highrise, where my son lived, who have reached out to me and are ready to support me. I know that by tonight we will have a clear structure for my son's burial," he added.