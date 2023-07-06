Shabana rally fans ahead of NSL season-ender

Shabana FC's management has called on home fans to turn up large numbers on Saturday to cheer the team against Kisumu All Stars in their last National Super League (NSL) match at Gusii Stadium.

Shabana vice chairman Wycliffe Ayienda announced that VVIP tickets will retail at Sh1,000, VIP Sh500 and Sh200, and terraces Sh100.

Ayienda, no relation to this writer, remained confident that home fans will not disappoint and will fill up the 12,000 capacity facility.

“I hope our fans will make their way to Gusii Stadium on Saturday as usual to support the team. We have the potential and the team looks great going into the last match” Ayienda told Nation Sport Wednesday.

Ayienda said they had made all arrangements for the day to be one of celebrations in the true spirit of football.

Shabana’s Organising Secretary Stephen Kiama, meanwhile, cautioned that no politics will be allowed at the stadium on the day.

“We will not allow politicians to use the club for their personal gain, but we welcome their generous contribution and support,” he said.

A win will guarantee Shabana the title regardless of the result in the game between second placed Muranga Seal and Gusii in Awendo.

Only two points separate leaders Shabana on 70 points and Murang’a Seal (68 points).

Both teams have already secured the two automatic promotions slots to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Shabana did not do themselves any favours in the title fight when they lost 2-1 to Murang’a Seal at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a County in a key fixture last weekend to take the race for the league crown down to the wire.

Shabana will be seeking to win their first league trophy since their formation in 1980.

Migori Youth and Mara Sugar are chasing a two-leg promotion play-off against Wazito FC who finished 16th in the FKF-PL.

The Kevin Oluoch’s charges are on 59 points, two above Mara Sugar. Migori Youth host Mully Children Family (MCF), while Mara Sugar will be away to against Mwatate United in Wundanyi.