NSL: Seal hit Shabana to take title race down to the wire

Much-improved Migori Youth Sunday kept their promotion hopes alive after edging out Darajani Gogo by a solitary goal in a thrilling National Super League (NSL) clash at Camp Toyoyo Grounds in Jericho, Nairobi.

Elsewhwere, the race for the title will go down to the wire after Murang’a Seal shocked leaders Shabana 2-1 at St Sebastian Park in the outskirts of Murang’a town.

Despite the win, Shabana still top on 70 points, two more than Murang’a Seal ahead of the last fixtures to be played next weekend, where Shabana host Kisumu AllStars at Gusii Stadium, while Murang’a Seal will be away to Gusii FC at the same venue.

Vincent Nyaberi coached Murang’a Seal got their goals via a brace from Fabian Adikiny, while Shabana under the tutelage of Sammy Okoth scored their consolation goal through George Onyango with three minutes left.

At Camp Toyoyo, utility Ernest Oyugi breached the Darajani defence with a screamer in the 47th minute to give coach Kevin Oluoch's charges the maximum points.

Third-placed Migori Youth are now on 59 points, two more than Mara Sugar who are also chasing the promotion play-off position ahead of their last game against Mwatate United away in Wundanyi.

Migori Youth host Muli Children Family (MCF) in their last game of the season at Awendo Green Stadium. The team that finishes third will face top-flight side Wazito in a promotion/relegation play-off over two legs.

At Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, hosts Mombasa Elites and Naivas shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Naivas took the lead in the fifth minute through John Kelwish's remarkable long-range shot.

Brian Mate grabbed a brace as the hosts led 2-1 at the break.

In the second half, Naivas came back strongly and their efforts paid off when they equalised in the 85th minute through Ken Mutembei following a mistake by Elites' goalkeeper Emmanuel Issa.

Naivas coach Elvis Ayany expressed his satisfaction with the result, stating that his team deserved the draw and had shown great resilience against a formidable opponent.

"Elites are a difficult team and I am delighted with the point."

His counterpart Patrick Nyale, shared his delight with the point earned, particularly after a recent loss away from Mwatate.