Shabana, Murang'a Seal face-off in NSL title decider

Newly promoted Murang’a Seal and Shabana FC clash at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a on Sunday where both sides will be out to edge closer to the National Super League (NSL) title.

Fresh from a convincing midweek 3-1 win over Mulley Children’s Family (MCF), the Sammy Okoth-coached Shabana lead the table with 70 points, while Murang’a Seal are second on 65 with two matches left.

Both teams have already earned promotion to 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FFKF-PL), but Shabana only need to avoid defeat on Sunday to be crowned NSL champions.

The fight for the NSL/FKF-PL promotion play-off has also intensified with third placed Mara Sugar and Migori Youth in hot pursuit.

Migori Youth received a massive boost ahead of their crucial away match against Darajani Gogo at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi County.

Migori received kits and financial support from ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and Interior Permanent Secretary Raymond Omollo.

Mara Sugar, who are under the tutelage of Francis Xavier, will not be in action this weekend.

Murang’a Seal were held to a 1-1 draw by Kibera Black Stars in Nairobi on Wednesday and must now beat Shabana to keep their faint title hopes alive.

“The match against Shabana is very crucial and important for us. We have prepared well as we hope to bag all the three points on Sunday,” said Murang'a coach Vincent Nyaberi, who will be leading his charges against his former club.

“We are targeting three points on Sunday to push the title race to the wire. We have two matches against Shabana and Gusii FC and all is not lost. At the moment our focus is to win the crucial match against Shabana for the title to be decided on the last day,” said Nyaberi.

After Sunday’s fixture, Shabana will play their last match against Kisumu AllStars at Gusii Stadium on July 8, the day Gusii FC will be hosting Murang’a Seal at the same venue.

Coach Sammy Okoth has insisted that Shabana are unstoppable in their quest to clinch the league title after creating a five-point lead.

Okoth acknowledged the importance of Sunday’s encounter, but remained optimistic that his team will deliver at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a.

