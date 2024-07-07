Saba Saba: Youth attend concerts for slain protesters

Peace prevailed as thousands of Kenyans turned up to celebrate protesters who lost their lives during the recent revolt against the controversial Finance Bill across the country.

Remembering the compatriots on a date that coincides with the 1990 Saba Saba uprising, the youth vowed to maintain their push for an accountable and corrupt-free leadership.

In Nairobi, the government deployed a heavy contingent of police officers in and around the Central Business District (CBD) ahead of a planned memorial concert held at Uhuru Park.

A spot check by Nation revealed very little police presence at Archives, Hilton Square, Kimathi Street and Kenyatta Avenue.

As the youth held their concert at the historic Uhuru Park, the roads leading to State House and Parliament remained completely sealed off to both pedestrians and motorists.

The event dubbed the Shujaaz Memorial Concert, kicked off with prayers across different churches in the city before they proceeded to the park.

Revelers during the Shujaaz Memorial concert held on July 7, 2024 at Uhuru Park in Nairobi. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

While Gen Z and millennials spearheaded the event, it received massive support from people outside the two generations. Rappers Khaligraph Jones, Octopizzo, Juliani, singers Bien, Fena, Nameless, Eric Wanaina, Charisma, Sarabi band, Graffiti Band and Field Marshall's band, among others, performed at the event.

Uhuru Park

Outside Uhuru Park, police vehicles were spotted around Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue and Kimathi Street while others parked at strategic locations for any eventuality.

At the popular skating ring along Aga Khan Walk, which is normally parked on Sundays, there was minimal activity as residents avoided CBD for fear of any skirmishes.

“By 1pm, I normally have at least 10 customers, but today I have managed only one,” said a man who identified himself as Mureithi who rents skates.

In Mombasa County, the event held at Uhuru Gardens in the CBD featured a concert filled with music and artistic expressions, deviating from the usual demonstrations.

Speaking at the concert, young men and women stated that efforts associated with the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations, which resulted in the loss of lives, played a significant role in expressing the sovereign power of the people.

“I came out today to mourn our fallen soldiers who, like Dedan Kimathi, Pio Gama Pinto, and many others, fought for the rights of Kenyans.

Youth next to crosses bearing the names of those killed during anti-tax protests during the memorial concert at Uhuru Park Nairobi on Sunday, July 7, 2024. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

“We mourn the likes of Rex Masai, who lost their lives during the protests despite having no weapon that could cause harm to anyone,” said Ms Pauline Gateri, a student at the Technical University of Mombasa.

According to Mr Peter Kiama, the Executive Director of Haki Yetu Coast Region, the youth and Kenyans at large had come out in huge numbers during the anti-government protests to express their plight to the current government.

“We commemorate the Saba Saba Day because we respect our Constitution and acknowledge the power of the people," said Mr Kiama.

“Very young people lost their lives and they did not deserve to die. Their sacrifices did not go to waste. ..We condole with parents who lost their children,’’ said Mathias Shipeta from Haki Africa.

A family of a victim killed during anti-government protests marches with a portrait of their loved one during the Shujaaz Memorial concert at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on July 7, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

In Kisumu, the peace concert took place at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Centre. Business went on as usual at the Kondele roundabout where protesters usually converge.

A few police officers camped at strategic points in the city, including at the Agakhan roundabout, Jaramogi Sports Centre and the Kisumu State Lodge.

While a number of shops remained closed in the lakeside city, Kibuye Market was a beehive of activity as hundreds of locals and traders patronised the market.

Gen-Zs in Mombasa mourn colleagues killed in anti-govt protests

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church has asked Kenyans and all leaders in the country not to ignore the protests.

In a special message to the youth during the youth mass at the Holy Family Basilica, the church asked for forgiveness from the youth in the country for disappointing them.

Bishop Simon Peter Kamomoe, who is the auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese of Nairobi, noted that God is trying to communicate to the country through the recent crisis.

He said the church is ready to accommodate the youth, and equally asked the youth to mend their ways and learn to listen as well as being patient.

He acknowledged that the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations were a clear indicator that all is not well in the country, and that Kenyans and leaders should not ignore Gen Z’s protests.

“We would like to encourage each one of you not to lose hope, to remain patient as we pursue our dreams. We pray that sometimes, let's not expect instant solutions. God's time is the best,” he said.

Young Kenyans turned up in huge numbers, dressed up in red and black t-shirts, carrying flowers as a sign of remembrance for their departed colleagues.

Youths light candles at Uhuru Gardens in Mombasa in honour of their colleagues who died during protests against the Finance Bill in this photo taken on July 7, 2024. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit however challenged Gen-Zs to take critical roles in the church to realise meaningful changes in their quest to transform the country for the better.

“It is not time to talk much. We need to discern, introspect and ask ourselves how we have brought ourselves to the current situation,” he said.

Trans Nzoia County remained peaceful as police officers patrolled Kitale town streets in anticipation of Saba Saba protests.

Traders opened their businesses as usual, as other residents chose to worship in different places.

Kitale OCPD Patrick Gaitirira told Nation security apparatus was on high alert to ensure the town remained peaceful.