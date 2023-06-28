Relentless Shabana close in on NSL crown

Shabana have extended their lead at the top of the FKF National Super League table after beating Mully Children Family (MCF) 3-1 at Gusii Stadium in a rescheduled match Wednesday.

The Sammy Okoth-coached Shabana, already assured of promotion to the Kenyan Premiership, only need three points from their remaining two last fixtures away against rivals Murang’a Seal and Kisumu AllStars at Gusii to be crowned 2022/2023 NSL champions.

Shabana now lead the table with 70 points followed by the closest pursuers Murang’a Seal on 65 points with two round of matches left.

The league title fight is far from over mathematically but Murang’a seals do not hold its fate in their hands. They must win their two remaining matches and hope Shabana lose theirs, a highly unlikely probability.

Shabana are in good form and have gone an impressive 11 matches unbeaten run since April 14 when they lost to SS Assad in Kwale County.

Wednesday’s match was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday afternoon at the same venue but failed to take place following heavy rains.

The downpour, which started at around 1.30pm, had not stopped by scheduled kick-off 4pm, leading to the rescheduling of the match.

Shabana scored through Isaac Otieno, Mustapha Oduor and Nehemia Onchiri, while John Ochieng replied for the visiting MCF