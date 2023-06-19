Shabana’s galant march to top league

Once a force to reckon with in Kenyan football, Shabana FC have endured a tumultuous journey, plagued by management crises and relegation woes.

But the spirit of the team has refused to die, kept alive by a group of passionate supporters who believed in the power of redemption.

On Sunday, the efforts saw the club seal a dramatic return to Kenya’s top football league. Shabana FC arguably has the third largest fan base in Kenya after Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

This is the story of Shabana FC’s triumphant rise from ashes to reclaim their place at the high table of Kenyan football.

In the early 1980s, a visionary businessman Dogo Khan had a dream to create a team that would leave an indelible mark on the Kenyan football landscape.

Shabana FC was born, and after years of hard work and dedication, they achieved promotion to the top flight in 1985. In their debut season, they defied all the odds, finishing in a remarkable 10th position out of the 18 teams in the league.

The following year, under the guidance of their charismatic chairman, the late Joseph Matundura, Shabana continued their ascent, finishing in an impressive eighth place.

Shabana became a force to be reckoned with in the 1990s, even making appearances on the continental stage. But tragedy struck in 2001 when Matundura passed away, throwing the team into total disarray.

Power struggles and internal conflicts engulfed the team, leading to its eventual relegation from the Kenyan Premier League in 2006.

Faded into the shadows

Shabana faded into the shadows, it refused to participate in any league as leadership battles consumed the club.

However, in 2011, a group of passionate fans among them businessman Jared Nivaton emerged and were determined to revive the once glorious club.

Led by the late Dr Yabesh Nyandoro Kambi, an advocate from Borabu in Nyamira County, this group rallied the Shabana faithful.

They organised elections in which Nivaton was elected chairman and Kambi vice chairman. The club returned to the field in 2014, starting their journey afresh in Division One. Under the leadership of Nivaton and Kambi, Shabana made remarkable progress.

In 2018, the team earned promotion to the National Super League after a gripping penalty shootout victory over Mwatate United in the FKF Division One League play-offs.

The dream of returning to the top flight was slowly materialising. However, challenges loomed large. Since their sponsorship deal with Dafabet lapsed in 2018, the team relied solely on contributions from their diehard fans.

Financial constraints threatened their progress, but their determination burned brighter than ever.

In September 2021, Shabana conducted a rare elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Gusii Stadium where members elected new officials.

The meeting was attended by 84 club members who took part in the election of a new office. This was the first AGM that the club conducted since its formation.

Kambi was elected unopposed as the club’s chairman in a peaceful election that was officiated by Kisii County Football Kenya Federation officials.

He was elevated from his previous role of vice chair with Nivaton being elected as the club patron, while Wycliffe Ayienda clinched the vice chairman’s position.

Elizaphan Kerama and Bosire Anyona were elected secretary-general and treasurer, respectively. Stephen Kiama retained his position as organising secretary and Wesley Mokua elected his deputy.

Speaking to Nation Sport yesterday, patron Nivaton vowed to motivate the team and seek support from the government.

“We are not just an ordinary club that started the other day. We have a history in Kenyan football. Former national team Harambee Stars players such as Simeon ‘Sepe’ Mulama, Henry ‘Mutish’ Motego, Mike Okoth the father of Liverpool striker Divock Origi and Henry Nyandoro, among many other players who went on to become big names in football, started their careers at our great club,” he said.

Nivaton said that Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has approved a plan to aid the club financially so that the team can comfortably honour its matches in the top tier league. This offers a glimmer of hope for Shabana who have given their all to get to where they are today.

“The CS has promised to host the team on Thursday for dinner where he will make a major announcement,” Nivaton added.

Peter Ogechi, the team’s captain and longest-serving player, who joined Shabana in 2012 has dedicated Shabana’s promotion to the late chairman Kambi.

Ogechi recognized Kambi for the unwavering support acknowledging that his hard work had finally paid off.

On February 10 this year, Shabana fraternity was thrown into a mourning mood following the passing on of Kambi.

In his remarks yesterday following the club’s promotion, the club’s secretary general Elizaphan Kerama remembered Kambi as a charismatic, diligent and visionary leader whose long years of service at the team touched and positively impacted many lives.

“It’s sad that our chairman, a visionary team leader, died without seeing Shabana seal promotion” said Kerama.

In 2022, Sammy Okoth, a former Shabana FC player from 1997, returned to the club as the head coach and a stage was set for Shabana’s grand return to the FKFPL.

The Kisii County-based club, propelled by the memories of their past glories and the passion of their loyal supporters, embarked on a remarkable journey.

With renewed spirit and a burning desire for redemption, Shabana FC set their sights on making an impact once again, defying all odds and showcasing the true spirit of the beautiful game.

As the story of Shabana FC unfolded, their rise became a beacon of hope and inspiration for football fans across Kenya.

The phoenix had risen from the ashes, ready to spread its wings and soar to new heights. The stage was set for a remarkable comeback, as Shabana prepared to reclaim their rightful place among the footballing elite.

On Sunday, Shabana made a comeback to the premier league after beating Migori Youth 1-0 at Gusii Stadium.

“When I signed my contract with Shabana my task was to ensure the club returns to the premier, I am happy for realizing my target. I will not comment on recruiting new players since all players have done their best” said an ambitious Okoth.

Murang’a Seal FC also booked their place in next season’s premier league after they beat Coastal Heroes FC 1-0 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa County.

The win handed the Sammy okoth led ‘tore bobe’ boys a promotion to the premier with 64 points, same as Murang’a Seal who tops the NSL standings with a better goal difference.

Shabana team manager Elijah Sani and assistant coach Kelvin Momanyi attributed the promotion to home fans who usually attend matches in large numbers.