Shabana, Murang'a Seal secure FKF-PL promotion

Former Kenyan Premier League heavyweights side Shabana FC Sunday sealed their return to the top-flight after beating Migori Youth 1-0 at Gusii Stadium.

Joining them will be Murang'a Seal FC who also beat Coastal Heroes FC by the same margin at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa County in their National Super League (NSL) matches.

Both sides have 64 points, but Seal are top due to a superior goal difference and have played a game more than Shabana with three games left this season.

The 'Glamour Boys' were relegated from top-tier league in 2006 before they further dropped to Division One in 2014. They made their way back to the NSL in 2018 as they struggled to find their way back to the top.

Shabana players and fans celebrate after they beat Migori Youth in their National Super League match at the Gusii Stadium on June 18, 2023 to qualify for next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League. Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group

Isaac Otieno’s lone goal in the first half ensured the Kisii County based side will be playing with the big boys next season. Both sides were cheered by their respective fans who filled Gusii Stadium to capacity.

The hosts fans went into a frenzy just five minutes into the match when Isaac Otieno broke the deadlock with a venomous right foot shot inside the box.

Mara Sugar and Migori Youth are ranked third and fourth respectively with 53 points as they bid for the play-off slot.

“Patience is a golden virtue which few people possess in life and many have given up on their hopes and dreams after a seemingly long wait. I am happy because we did not give up ” said Shabana coach Sammy Okoth after the match.

While conceding defeat, Migori Youth coach Sammy Owalo praised Shabana for displaying quality football.

“The match was tough but it was a wakeup call on our side. I observed a few mistakes that we are planning to rectify. This is football, anything can happen” he said.

At Mbaraki Stadium, Seal notched their winning goal in the first half through Yusuf Ally.

Erick Balecho (right) of Murang'a Seal and Mohamed Abdillahi of Coastal Heroes vie for the ball during their National Super League (NSL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club on June 18, 2023. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

The match started at a cracking pace with Murang'a looking the better side and dominated the first 45 minutes pinning their opponents in their own half.

Heroes should have taken the lead in the 10th minute when Abdillahi Mohamed received a cross from Ghalib Ali and sent a powerful shot that beat the goalkeeper Wilson Mwangi but defender Omar Rajab saved from the goal line.

The visitors took the lead in the 44th minute when Ally sent a ground shot past the helpless Heroes custodian Said Dhadho from a goalmouth melee.

In the second half, Heroes went in search of the equaliser as Murang'a resorted to a defensive game. However, they could have increased their lead in the 57th minute when Titus Kapchanga sent a shot that was brilliantly saved by Dhadho.

The Mombasa side missed a number of scoring opportunities especially Lucky Kaingu, Samson karisa, Abdulrahman Andalla and Ghalib Ali.

In the 69th minute, Heroes’ Ibrahim Athuman received a fine pass from Kaingu, but he took long to shoot allowing Murang'a defender Brian Marvin to clear the danger.

Murang’a Seal FC coach Vincent Nyaberi said though they have already secured a place in the top country’s league, they want to win the title.

“I’m still taking each match at a time and as final, I still want to win the league title,” he said.

His Coastal heroes FC counterpart Mohamed Hussein Madaga said they deserved to win the match, but missed a number of scoring chances especially in the second half.