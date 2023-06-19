CS Owalo tips Posta Rangers to end Tusker's title reign

Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo on Monday challenged Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Posta Rangers players to perform well in their remaining matches of the season.

Ahead of Wednesday's clash against reigning champions Tusker at Ruaraka grounds, CS Owalo gave the side Sh200,000. The league had taken a two-week break to allow the national team Harambee Stars participate in the Four nations tournament in Mauritius.

Gor Mahia leads the log 67 points with Tusker second two points behind with two games left to play this season.

Owalo, an ardent Gor Mahia fan, hosted the mailmen players for a luncheon at Tin Tin Restaurant, Nairobi. He challenged them to beat Tusker on Wednesday.

“Most importantly, I want to make one appeal. I want you to win your match against Tusker on Wednesday. That is the most fundamental message I want to tell you. After winning against Tusker then everything will fall in place,” said Owalo.

After Tusker, Posta Rangers, who are 11th on the log on 39 points, will finish their season on Saturday by hosting Bandari at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani Annex.

Gor Mahia who host Kakamega Homeboyz at MISC Kasarani on Wednesday, can lift the title if they win and Tusker lose to Posta Rangers.

K’Ogalo face Nairobi City in their last game, while the brewers will be at Mumias Sports Complex against Vihiga Bullets.

“By a show of hands can you assure me you are going to win on Wednesday? If you win against Tusker I want to promise you that I will personally reward you handsomely. Today I have Sh200,000 for you,” added the CS as he gave the money to Posta Rangers captain Bernard Ondiek.

The CS also challenged the team to defend their title during the Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecosco) games in October.

“Take Kecoso seriously because it has produced some of the top players in the country. Some were playing for Kenya Railways, Kenya Postal Corporation and other state parastatals,” he said.

Postmaster General John Tonui said they will clear the Sh480,000 winning bonus for May before Wednesday.