Gor Mahia legends seek to inspire club to glory 

Gor Mahia legends have challenged the club’s current class association to win Sunday’s ‘Mashemeji’ derby, bag the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title and then target winning a CAF trophy in the near future.

The legends, under the chairmanship of Austin Oduor 'Makamu' will attend a luncheon in Nairobi with Gor Mahia players as they seek to motivate the side to down their eternal rivals.

The legends will also discuss an elaborate plan with players and management on measures to be put in place so that the club can dominate continental football the way they did in the 1980s.

All these was revealed by ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo Friday when he hosted the legends for breakfast in Nairobi including players who won the 1987 Mandela Cup.

The legends included Oduor, defender Tobias Ochola “Juakali” and stopper John “Bobby” Ogolla.

Also present were goalkeeper Victor Onyango, striker Mike ‘Kabanze’ Otieno and former Kenya Police coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo.

“We want the legends who gave this club glory in the past to be involved in football. Considering we have a derby, I reached out to their chairman to use this derby to bring the former players together,” said Owalo.

“Both the legends and the current team will be bonding, have a chit chat and lunch on Saturday ahead of the derby and for future success. These legends still have a lot to offer to Gor and Kenyan football,” he added.

The CS presented 60 tracksuits in Gor Mahia colours to the legends as a way of appreciating their contribution to the club.

“We thank you very much CS for this humble offering. It is the first experience for the legends and I wish you to be with us in the journey. You have boosted us and given us a new breath of life,” said Oduor.

“This derby is very important for Gor because the league title race is very tight and we have to win and get back to continental football,” he added.

Gor Mahia lead the league table on 63 points, two ahead of reigning champions Tusker.

The brewers could take the league leadership on Saturday when they play against Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo.