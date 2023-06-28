Africa-bound Gor Mahia worry-free

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have been assured of financial support by their shirt sponsors SportsPesa in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

SportPesa Wednesday hosted the team for breakfast at Sarova Stanley Hotel in Nairobi to celebrate their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title win.

SportPesa’s Chief Executive Officer and Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri said the gaming firm will cater for the team’s travel logistics in the continental club football showpiece.

“Right now we have said that when you travel for CAF (Champions League), we will ensure that we support you in terms of traveling tickets, so that you do not have those problems that you used to have before,” said Karauri.

SportPesa awarded Gor Mahia Sh3,650,000 cash reward for winning the league, their record extending 20th title in history.

The gaming firm signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Gor worth Sh240 million on September 23 last year.

Gor were crowned champions last Sunday after they thumped Nairobi City Stars 4-1 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

They topped the standings with 70 points, one above Tusker, who hammered Vihiga Bullets 4-0 at Mumias Sports Complex.

During the breakfast, Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier said they expect a smooth campaign in the Champions League, thanks to SportPesa.

“In our new contract (with SportPesa), we have factored in funds to enable us to go for this championship so that the transport challenges Gor faced in honouring continental competitions are going to be thing of the past,” said Rachier.

Speaking to Nation Sport on the sidelines of the breakfast meeting, SportPesa’s Public Relations Manager Willis Ojwang’ said that the betting firm has allocated Sh6 million to cater for the team’s travel and accommodation costs in the Champions League.

He added that the amount was open for review in case of any new development.

“In our obligation with them, we are supporting them in two fronts, travel and accommodation,” said Ojwang’.

The amount, however, seems inadequate considering that sometimes teams have to charter flights to honour their way matches.

Hamdi Meddeb, the chairman of four-time Champions League winners Esperance Tunis was in August last year quoted by The Citizen to have said that “Africa is a huge continent and sometimes we have to charter flights at a cost of more than $100,000 (Sh14 million).”

Gor’s last Champions League appearance was in January 2021, when they lost 8-1 on aggregate to CR Belouizdad of Algeria in the first round.

Gor coach Johnathan McKinstry said they will bolster the squad in all departments ahead of the new season.

“We are going to go up against some real powerhouses of Africa. We just have to be very decisive in letting some good players go but going out and getting even better ones who are ready for that challenge,” said McKinstry.