SportPesa bets on Gor Mahia with Sh3.5m reward

Gaming firm SportPesa will reward Gor Mahia with Sh3.5 million for winning the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title.Sportpesa's Public Relations Manager Willis Ojwang made the announcement Sunday, just moments after K'Ogalo were crowned champions following their 4-1 drubbing over Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi. Striker Benson Omalla, Peter Lwasa, Austin Odhiambo and substitute Alpha Onyango scored a goal apiece in the second -half of the entertaining clash to hand K'Ogalo an unprecedented 20th FKF-PL title. Samuel Kapen had given City Stars the lead early in the second half.Being Gor's shirt sponsors, Ojwang said they are elated by the club's success and will look to award them handsomely. Gor did receive monetary award from FKF for their victory as has been the norm in the past. FKF president Nick Mwendwa had last month said there was no money for this season's FKF-PL winners."Gor will get up to Sh3.5 million for winning the league. This is a bonus from the sponsorship coming from Sportpesa. There's definitely much more to come heading into the 2023/23 CAF Championship League," said Ojwang.Sportpesa had on September 23, 2022 entered a three-year deal worth Sh 240 million with Gor. Ojwang hinted at the gaming firm increasing its sponsorship to the club.He added that Sportpesa also has an allocation to cater for the club's activities in the CAF Champions League."This has been a good performance and we will definitely be looking at reviewing the contract in terms of our sponsorship obligations significantly to the club going forward. The club has faced a lot of challenges (at the continental competitions). Definitely we have an allocation to cater for the championship to be able to ensure a good performance," he said.Gor's chairman Ambrose Rachier said it is "unacceptable' for FKF not to provide monetary reward to the club for its success in the competition."To me it is unheard of (league winners not receiving any monetary reward from the federation). I think Kenya is setting an interesting precedent that you can play but get nothing. We want to plead with our beloved federation to have a rethink and however minimal it is, it only behooves them to give some kind of prize," said Rachier.He urged other corporates to join Sportpesa in sponsoring the club so that it has a successful campaign in the 202/23 CAF Champions League.