CS Owalo meets Gor Mahia fans ahead of FKF-PL title decider

Information Communication and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has urged Gor Mahia’s supporters to turnout in large numbers at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Stadium and give the team the “final push” when they battle Nairobi City Stars in the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title decider Sunday afternoon.

The match kick-off at 3pm.

With Gor topping the standings on 67 points, they need a win of any kind to bag a record-extending 20th FKF-PL title.

For Tusker, any slip up from Gor and a win for them over bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets will hand them their 14th title and make coach Robert Matano the most successful coach in the local league with five titles to his name.

Speaking Sunday morning with coordinators of Gor’s fan branches at the Tom Mboya Statute along Moi Avenue in Nairobi, Owalo - who is a K’Ogalo die-hard - said high fan turnout in the match will be crucial in the team’s quest to clinch the title.

He urged the coordinators of the fan branches to mobilise the team’s supporters to be at the stadium by 10am.

The CS, who said he wants to see all the stands at MISC painted green, is facilitating the movement of the K’Ogalo’s fans to the stadium.

“I wish Gor Mahia a good outing on the pitch today; to lift the coveted KPL title. Subsequently, I look forward to an inspiring continental campaign by K’Ogalo,” said Owalo.

Tom Mboya Statute has over the years been the meeting point for K’Ogalo’s supporters ahead of their matches in Nairobi.

The supporters always seek blessings for the team at the statute of the late Kenyan politician, who was gunned down on July 5, 1969 outside a pharmacy at Moi Avenue.