FKF-PL: Gor, Tusker resume title hunt as season nears end

Leaders Gor Mahia will lift the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title if they win and there closest challengers Tusker lose as the season enters its penultimate round on Wednesday.

Gor, who lead the FKF-PL log, host Kakamega Homeboyz side at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, while holders Tusker host a rejuvenated Posta Rangers at Ruaraka Grounds.

Gor top on 67 points, two more than Tusker with two matches to the end of the season. Eight matches are on the cards on Wednesday across different venues with the final fixtures of the season slated for Sunday.

Third-placed Nzoia Sugar, who have 63 points, will be hoping that the top two lose as they seek to win their match against KCB at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Twelve time champions AFC Leopards tackle Sofapaka at their Nyayo National Stadium base. The relegation debate could also be be settled with both Mathare United and Wazito will be in action.

A win for Wazito against Bidco United in their 1pm kick off at MISC Kasarani Annex will guarantee them a place in play off/ relegation playoff even if Mathare, who face Ulinzi Stars, bag victory in their next two matches.

Wazito have garnered 26 points and a win will take their points tally to 29 points, while Mathare United on 22 points can only hit a maximum points tally of 28.

The race for the Golden Boot which is pitting Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala against Kenya Police attacker Elvis Rupia is also unsettled with the duo separated by a goal.

Omala has 25 goal, while Rupia has 24. The duo will be out to smash the 26-goal record set by former K'Ogalo man Maurice 'Sonyi' Ochieng' during the 1976 season.

Gor Mahia captain Philemon Otieno conceded that the game against Kakamega Homeboyz is a tough one, but they will play their hearts out as they are not ready to lose the title to Tusker.

"Winning against Homeboyz which is a tough team is our big target this week. It is not an easy game given the rivalry between the two teams. I call on our fans to turn out in numbers because it is a crucial game," said Otieno.

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Patrick Odhiambo said his team is taking the game seriously.

He will be depending on his teen striker Moses Shumah, who netted on his Harambee Stars debut in a1-0 win over Pakistan during the Four nations tourney in Mauritius last Wednesday.

"We want to finish the season on a high by winning our last two matches then focus on the Mozzart Bet Cup final," said Odhiambo, a former K'Ogalo assistant coach.

Gor beat Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in the first leg of the league at Bukhungu Stadium on January 23. However, Kakamega Homeboyz beat Gor 1-0 in the Round of 16 of the Mozzart Bet Cup on April 2.

Tusker versus Posta Rangers will be a cracker after the mailmen received a financial boost of Sh200,000 from ICT CS Eliud Owalo on Monday.

Owala, an ardent Gor Mahia fan, said he will reward the team handsomely if they win against the brewers as he hopes K'Ogalo bag the league title.

"We are working hard to win our remaining matches and I assure the CS Tusker will not beat us. The players are ready to do their best to beat Tusker then Bandari," said Posta Rangers coach John Kamau.

However, his Tusker counterpart Robert Matano says the outcome will be seen on the pitch.

"In my philosophy as a football coach there is nothing like giving out a game to help a team and a club can't purport to help another. How you play and the result you get on the pitch is what matters," the Tusker tactician told Nation Sport.

Posta Rangers have not beaten Tusker in their last three matches. The mailmen's last victory against the brewers came on January 9, 2022.

Wednesday's Fixtures (All kick offs at 3pm unless stated)

AFC Leopards v Sofapaka (Nyayo)

Nzoia Sugar v KCB (Sudi)

Mathare United v Ulinzi Stars (Kasarani Annex, 3:15 pm)

Bidco v Wazito (Kasarani Annex, 1 pm)

Gor Mahia v Kakamega Homeboyz (Nyayo )

Bandari v Kariobangi Sharks (Mbaraki)

Tusker v Posta Rangers (Ruaraka)