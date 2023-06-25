Gor Mahia win 20th League title as Tusker settle for second place

Gor Mahia are the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions.

K'Ogalo Sunday rallied from a goal down to thrash Nairobi City Stars 4-1 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to secure a record-extending 20th league title.

Tusker had to settle for second place on 69 points, one behind Gor, despite their emphatic 4-0 rout of bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets at Mumias Sports Complex.

At Mumias Complex, Ugandan import Deogratious Ojok headed home Shaphan Siwa's cross in the eighth minute to put Tusker ahead. The brewers added the second goal via Shami Kibwana's strike from the edge of the box in added time of the first half. Midfielder Stewart Omondi completed the rout with a brace in the second half.

Tusker coach Robert Matano conceded that a slow start to the season cost his side the title and urged his charges to concentrate on the Mozzart Bet Cup.

"We have lost the championship, we played our best but now our focus is on the Mozzart Bet Cup. There was a time we had a bad run of results and that worked to our disadvantage in the title race,” said Matano.

At Kasarani, Benson Omalla, Peter Lwasa, Austin Odhiambo and substitute Alpha Onyango scored a goal apiece in the second half to ensure Gor reclaimed the title they last won in 2020.

Gor Mahia midfielder Austin Odhiambo (centre) vies with Nairobi City Stars midfielders Andrew Kisilu (left) and Samuel Kapen during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 25, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Samuel Kapen had put City Stars ahead in the early stages of the second half.

The turn-out by the "Green Army" in the crunch match against City Stars was the best this season after the "Mashemeji" Derby.

Eliud Owalo, the Cabinet Secretary for Information Communication and the Digital Economy, had Sunday morning met with coordinators of Gor’s fan branches to strategise on how to have the stands at the iconic Kasarani Stadium painted green by the "Green Army ''.

Information Communication and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo (centre) joins coordinators of Gor Mahia fans branches in a jig at the tom Mboya Statue on Moi Avenue, Nairobi on June 25, 2023. Photo credit: Pool |

He facilitated the transport of some K’Ogalo’s fans based in Nairobi to the stadium.

Though the stadium was not filled to the brim as he had wished, the turn-out was impressive.

Before the match kicked off, fans paid tribute to retiring City Stars captain Anthony “Muki” Kimani. The midfielder has been a professional footballer since 2009 during, which he played for several clubs in the top flight league including Sofapaka and Bandari. He turned-out for City Stars in two different stints.

K’Ogalo’s supporters set an electric mood at the stadium with cheers and applause as the players of the two teams made their way to the pitch.

They cheered every forward move by Coach Jonathan McKinstry’s men, who looked impressive in the build up but impatient in front of goal.

Peter Lwasa was unlucky with his 17th minute effort as City Stars goalkeeper Steve Njunge brilliantly dealt with the danger.

With Gor dominating the earl exchanges, City Stars waited until in the 23rd minute for their first attempt through Dennis Oalo’s ambitious drive that did not bother Gad Mathews in the visitors goal.

Seven minutes later, Kelvin Etemesi pick Andrew Kisilu upfront but his effort went wide, before he sent another shot over the bar in the 38th minute.

Upon restart, Gor attacked immediately through Benson Omalla but defender Timothy Muganda cleared the danger on the goal-line.

The K’Ogalo’s supporters were left scratching their heads on 48 minutes when Kapen slotted home easily from Dennis Wanjala’s long pass. But that lead did not last long as Omalla drew K’Ogalo level just two minutes later.

Gor Mahia forward Benson Omala celebrates after scoring against Nairobi City Stars during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 25, 2023. Gor won 4-1. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Mckinstry moved quickly to improve his side’s momentum with the introduction of Alpha Onyango for Shafik Kagimu.

Lwasa doubled his side's advantage on 62 minutes when he curved a shot past goalkeeper Njuge before Odhiambo put the game beyond City Stars reach on 80 minutes. Onyango sealed Gor’s important win with a goal at the strike of full time.

With the crowd invading the pitch to celebrate the important win, the coronation ceremony did not take place a the pitch as it had been planned.

Instead, the players received their medals and the trophy at the VIP stand. Owalo, FKF president Nick Mwenda and Secretary General Barry Otieno were among the dignitaries who were present to witness the historic day.

Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry (in black shirt) celebrates with his players after winning the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title following a 4-1 win over Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 25, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Following the victory, Gor will represent Kenya at the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

Their last appearance at the prestigious continental showpiece was in January 2021, when they lost 8-1 on aggregate to CR Belouizdad of Algeria.

FKF First Instance Body had on Saturday announced granting Gor, Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz the club licenses to participate in the CAF Men's inter-club competitions in the coming season.