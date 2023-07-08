Shame as poorly equipped ambulance delays Murang'a Seal-Gusii NSL match

The National Super League (NSL) title decider match between Gusii FC and Murang’a Seal at Awendo Greens Stadium in Migori on Saturday failed to kick-off on time due to lack of a fully equipped ambulance.

Murang'a Seal players declined to take to the pitch saying the ambulance from Migori County Government lacks vital equipment including a defibrillator.

The match officials in the clash between Murang'a Seal and Gusii FC talk as they wait for Gusii to avail a fully equipped ambulance. Photo credit: Victor Otieno | Nation Media Group

The match officials have since returned to their dressing room.

Seal are battling for the NSL title with leaders Shabana FC. Shabana who are currently leading 2-0 against Kisumu All Stars at Gusii Stadium in Kisii top the log with 70 points. Seal are second with 68 points.

If Shabana win their game, then they will be declared champions.

The handful supporters who showed up at Awendo to watch the match were dismaed by the delay.