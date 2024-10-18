Four-star Kenyan lads whip Burundi, qualify for 2025 Afcon U-20 tournament

Kenya on Friday evening qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Under-20 tournament after thrashing Burundi 4-0 in the semi-finals of Cecafa regional qualifiers at Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam.

Kenya will play hosts Tanzania in the final of Cecafa regional qualifiers on Sunday.

As per the tournament’s rules, the top two finalists Kenya and Tanzania automatically qualify for 2025 Afcon Under-20 tournament.

After a tough first half, which ended in a barren draw, Kenya’s Rising Stars came back stronger in the second half of the match and overwhelmed Burundi.

Kenya piled pressure on Burundi’s defence, which cracked and let in three goals in quick succession in a span of 19 minutes.

Lawrence Okoth scored the first goal in the 52nd minute, before midfielder Hassan Beja doubled the advantage in the 66th minute.

As Burundi fought to get back into the match, Kenya’s Spain-based midfielder, Aldrin Kibet, struck with the third goal in 69th minute. Kibet plays for Nastic Academy in Spain.

Kenya’s Luis Ingavi drove the last nail on Burundi’s coffin with the fourth goal in time added on.

In the other semifinal match, Tanzania, christened ‘Ngorongoro Heroes’, beat defending champions Uganda Hippos 2-1 earlier on Friday.

Brian Toto had given Tanzania the lead, before Sabri Kondo hauled Uganda back into the game with a sublime goal.

With the scores tied at 1-1, and gloom slowly descending on Kinondoni Municipal Stadium, second-half substitute, Jammy Jammy strike in extra time to put Tanzania in the final.

Rising Stars will now clash with Tanzania in the final of the regional tournament on Sunday at Kinondoni Municipal Stadium.

The final match will be a repeat of Group ‘A’ match which Kenya won 2-1. In that match, Kenyan midfielders Kevin Wangaya and Andreas Odhiambo scored in either half, while Tanzania reduced the deficit via Valentino Kusengama.

But Kenya should expect a tough match against a Tanzanian side that has grown in the tournament with every game.

Sierra Leone and Defending champions Senegal have already qualified from West Zone, while Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo will represent Central Zone. South Africa and Zambia have qualified from South Zone.

Representatives from Caf’s North Zone, and West ‘B’ Zone will be known this weekend when the regional qualifier matches conclude.